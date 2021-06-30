GIBS launches its innovative Finishing School-Confusion to Conclusion Programme for Management Students

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/SRV Media): GIBS (The Global Institute of Business Studies), one of India's top business schools, launched its new initiative for its students called Confusion 2 Conclusion Programme.

It is a new programme that assists students in becoming their best selves. It is designed to accelerate a professional's overall personality development by enhancing the skills that can propel them to excel in their respective industries.

The programme is divided into four prominent levels, meticulously curated by experts. In establishing a professional career, the programme is crucial as it covers every aspect of developing a personality, from communication to appearance to situation analysis.

The first level of the programme includes complete image consulting, physical fitness and appearance, language mastery, habit building of watching videos on GD-PI, and complete development of IQ, EQ, HQ, and more.

The second level of the programme focuses on communication skills specialization such as communication model, public speaking, verbal speaking, extempore, networking, and programme on mindset, heartset, healthset, and soulset.

The third level of the programme focuses on personal branding, resume development, mock GD-PI, psychometric, and aptitude tests.

The last level of the programme exclusively focuses on specialization training, attitude development, revision of other levels, and situational analysis.

GIBS takes great pride in developing young talents, encouraging ambitions, sharing ideas, and achieving dreams. From an industry-relevant curriculum to a finishing school, the institution offers a complete, one-of-a-kind package for advancing careers by transforming students into professionals. The latest addition to the GIBS treasure trove is the Confusion to Conclusion Programme. The programme focuses on closing the skill gap between students and industry demands, ensuring that GIBS students are ready to start a successful career in their dream organization.

The programme was virtually launched and hosted by Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS Bangalore. The eminent guests who graced the occasion included -

Antarpreet Singh - Former Asia Pacific head, Alcatel Lucent University-Alumni: Insead (Singapore), Researcher: IIM Indore

Sneha Chandrashekhar - Co-Founder and CEO, The Chef Post, Black and White Creative Solutions Ltd. and Black and White Tech Writing Solutions

Anoop Nagarajan - Finishing School Trainer at B-Schools in Europe and Asia - Predictive Analytics, Big Data, Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt Trainer and Consultant

Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS Bangalore, said "Formal education single-handedly cannot solve the employability issues. It is the foundation, but not the only thing that you will need to enhance your career. Confusion 2 Conclusion Programme will be delivered by experts to ensure that the students receive the best of everything. If you're looking for the ideal college or a COMPLETE PACKAGE, GIBS is the place to go. Give your career the finishing touches it needs to get the best opportunities and career options."

GIBS adheres to the philosophy that "Opportunities are never given, they are taken." GIBS aspires to develop future leaders by providing innovative and globally recognized programmes in a warm and welcoming environment. The newly added programme is intended for individuals who want to contribute to the long-term development and inclusive growth of the country.

