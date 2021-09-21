Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/PR Newswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, the generic version of Evoclin®1 Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2021, the Evoclin® Foam, 1%, market2 achieved annual sales of approximately USD 12.0 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 47 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

