Glenmark receives 'India Pharma Innovation of the Year' Award from the govt. of India

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, today received the "India Pharma Innovation of the Year" award, as part of the India Pharma & India Medical Device Awards 2021.
The 6th edition of the annual awards is jointly organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Invest India.
The award recognizes Glenmark's multiple patents and innovations over the last three years, in its core therapy areas of Dermatology, Respiratory and Oncology. It also acknowledges the company's contribution to the healthcare sector, in meeting both pressing and long-term patient needs.
Commenting on the award win, Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "Now more than ever, we see the need for continuous innovation in pharma and healthcare to address infectious and chronic diseases.
Our goal at all times is to be future-ready, and to this end, innovation is ingrained in all our efforts. We thank the government for its recognition; it serves as an encouraging reminder to keep up our good work in India and the world."
Glenmark has previously won awards from the Dept. of Pharmaceuticals under the categories of India Pharma Leader Award (2015), Company of the Year (2016), and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year (2017).
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor