GLN Admission Advice invites applicants for its expert NEET admission counselling services

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI/SRV): GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd, a renowned admission counselling firm is calling all medical aspirants for its NEET Counselling services.

The NEET counselling procedure will enable aspiring students to enter the medical college of their choice.

With their services, GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd strives to provide a holistic solution to those looking for guidance and experience during their application process. Additionally, the company also assists with special guidance for low marks candidates.

NEET is the company's specialty among all the entrance exams for which they provide counselling. In comparison to all other exams, they provide counselling to a huge percentage of NEET Students. To cater to a large number of students across varying specializations, GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd provides counselling services for the following sections.

Counselling Guidance for MBBS All India Quota (MCC) - Provide expert MCC counselling rounds and aid in process of AIQ counselling, AIIMS, FMC, JIPMER, DU, IP, Central Universities, ESI quota and Deemed Universities. Step by step assistance is provided owing to their in-depth knowledge about seat matrix, cutoff, fee structure and seat allotment experience even with low NEET scores.

Guidance for MBBS State Quota Counselling - Provide counselling for applicants wishing to apply through the state-wise quota and ensure admission without donation.

Counselling Guidance for MBBS Central Pool Quota for State and Government Departments - As some states/union territories do not have MBBS and BDS colleges, seats for their students and students related to Defence and Paramilitary force personnel are reserved in MBBS and BDS colleges of other states. This process is also known as Central Pool Counselling, for which GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd strives to provide extensive support with their vast experience and industry knowledge.

Counselling Guidance for AYUSH Courses (BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS) - For those with an insufficient budget for MBBS courses, GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd provides top-notch assistance for BAMS, BUMS and Veterinary courses to open great career opportunities. In India, BAMS professionals can now flourish like MBBS and BDS professionals globally. All options of establishing own clinic or working with government and private hospitals are open. Post BAMS, options are open for PG or research in Ayurveda.

Counselling Guidance for Veterinary Courses - Like MBBS & BDS courses, students can make a career in Veterinary courses. After graduating, Veterinary professionals can establish their own clinic or can work in government and private hospitals. Candidates can pursue PG or research program for better prospects. Admission Counselling for B.V.Sc. & AH ( Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) is conducted for both Government and Private Colleges on the basis of NEET score. Further, VCI conducts counselling for 15% of All India Quota and States conduct counselling for the remaining 85% of seats.

Counselling Guidance for BDS Course - With their experience of over 12 years, GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd also guide students to prospective dental colleges with a good footfall of patients in dental OPDs. Categories such as All India Quota, DU Internal Quota, Central Universities (BHU, AMU and DU), Deemed Universities, and Government and Private Dental Colleges.

Direct MBBS Admission through NRI/Management Quota - Additionally, GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd provides specialized guidance for guaranteed admission for the candidates who have not been allotted seats through the counselling process or have low NEET scores. They also aid with seats for NRI/Management quota admissions and the necessary documents required for it.

This year, counselling will be done for 89,395 seats for MBBS, 27,948 seats for BDS, 9,720 for AYUSH, 603 seats for BVSC and AH courses, 1,899 seats for B.Sc Nursing in AIIMS and a further 249 seats for MBBS in JIPMER. Through its year of service, GLN Admission Advice has developed an expertise in catering to various categories and provides all-around solutions.

NEET Counseling is the procedure of seat assignment in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS and Veterinary courses on the basis of merit and the preferences of the colleges chosen by the candidates. The Counseling Authority is the organisation in charge of conducting the counselling. The counselling is done in two ways: online and offline. In online counselling, the entire procedure is run by a computer programme, but in offline counselling, candidates must be present for the seat allocation process.

The goal of GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd is to aid in a stress-free admission process, which begins with the posting of alerts regarding upcoming Entrance Exams, Results and Counseling Processes. The company ensures that students and parents are matched with the best institutes in India that fit their strengths and deliver the greatest college education available. Additionally, applicants can also avail themselves of rank & cut off analysis by GLN Admission Advice Pvt Ltd counsellors.

Founded by Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Ranjeet Kumar and Sapna Kumari, GLN Admission Advice is based in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, that assists students with counselling and admission to top government and private institutions around India. Their strategy is to provide a full answer to each student's admission and educational needs and questions, including admission advice and career advisory services. Additionally, they offer expert counselling and guidance in medical programmes such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BSMS, Veterinary Medicine, and others.

To know more, visit - (https://admissionadvice.in) and (https://neetcounseling.co.in)

