Global Student Centre opens up its first office in Pune

You would like to read
- Celebrity Platinum Engagement Ring trends expected to continue in 2022: Modern Vintage, Colored Gems, and Toi et Moi
- Empuls by Xoxoday completes a year as a Microsoft Teams Integration partner, enabling seamless employee engagement
- Bollywood actress Naila Grewal is making an impact in the industry with her oh-so-smooth dance moves
- Menhood launches Revolutionary Menhood Trimmer 2.0 to provide smooth and hassle-free grooming experience
- Policybazaar launches AI-enabled WhatsApp bot for smooth claim settlement in group health insurance
New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/ATK): Global Student Centre (GSC), a student engagement service provider aiming to facilitate smooth journey for students, opened their first office in Pune this week.
GSC has developed a process that breaks down students' application journey down into smaller, more accessible chunks. They work with UK universities to simplify student admissions, application screening, compliance, and arrivals.
GSC engages with thousands of students weekly and in the process we gain valuable insight -- these data points get fed back into proprietary tech-powered processes, ensuring positive results. At the same time, repetitive tasks that add little value but take away precious time and effort, are processed out.
The event was organised by QuinDara events.
This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor