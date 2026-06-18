PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: Globe Civil Projects Limited (BSE: 544424 | NSE: GLOBECIVIL), an integrated EPC company engaged in executing institutional, infrastructure, and commercial projects across India, announced that Mr. Vipul Khurana, Managing Director and Promoter of the Company, has acquired 18,335 equity shares of the Company through an open market transaction on June 16, 2026.

Following the acquisition, Mr. Khurana's shareholding in the Company has increased from 1,60,45,705 equity shares (26.89%) to 1,60,64,040 equity shares (26.89%).

The acquisition reflects the promoter's continued confidence in the Company's business fundamentals, execution capabilities, and long-term growth prospects.

Globe Civil Projects Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company with expertise across civil construction, structural works, MEP services, HVAC systems, and turnkey project execution. The Company has established a strong presence across multiple states and serves various government and institutional clients, including CPWD, NBCC, IITs, NITs, and other public sector entities.