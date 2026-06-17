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Home / Education / News / AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 soon at BIEAP website; Check details

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 soon at BIEAP website; Check details

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to release the AP Inter Supplementary results anytime soon. Candidates can check their respective results on bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026

AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the AP Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) 2026 results soon, likely this week.
 
Once out, students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check and download their scorecards on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

About AP Intermediate exams 2026

The AP Inter supplementary examinations were held from May 21 to June 4, 2026, for students seeking to clear failed subjects and those appearing under the improvement or betterment scheme to enhance their marks. The practical exams were conducted individually from June 7 to June 11.
 
 
A total of 10,57,312 students appeared for the regular AP Intermediate exams this year. There were 5,31,171 first-year students and 5,26,141 second-year students among them. For first-year students, the total pass rate on the major exam was 77%, while for second-year students, it was 81%.

How to check AP Inter Supply results 2026?

·        Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

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·        On the homepage, press on the AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 link
 
·        Fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth, and click on the submit button
 
·        The result will be showcased on the screen
 
·        Download and save the scorecard for later reference.

Details mentioned on the AP Inter Supply Results 2026

·        Student's name
 
·        Hall ticket number
 
·        Subject-wise marks
 
·        Total marks obtained
 
·        Grade details
 
·        Pass/fail status.

AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 passing criteria?

Students must receive at least 35 out of 100 marks for each paper to pass the BIEAP supplemental exams in 2026. The AP 12th Supplementary Results 2026 will shortly be available on the board's website.

AP Inter Supply Result 2026: Next steps after the result?

Please pick up your authentic AP Inter marksheet from your respective school after passing the AP Inter supply exams. After that, people can enrol in undergraduate courses based on their interests and career objectives.
 
Candidates will not need to wait for the next exam cycle to proceed with their academic admissions process if they pass the supplemental exam. After the results announcement, the board is anticipated to provide additional information about re-verification, scanned answer scripts, and amended marks memos.
 

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Topics : Andhra Pradesh board examinations board exams

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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