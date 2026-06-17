UGC NET 2026 June Admit Card released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, how to download

Hall tickets for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today on their official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can obtain their hall tickets by visiting the official website or using the direct link provided later in this article.

The UGC NET exam is set to be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The admit cards for candidates due to appear on June 22, 2026, June 23, June 24, June 25, June 29, and June 30, 2026 have been released today, according to the recent notice issued by NTA.

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card: How to download the hall ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the link with the text 'Release of Admit Card for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination' on the main page.

Step 3: Input your application number along with your birth date or password.

Step 4: Send your information and log in.

Step 5: Download the admit card that displays on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all details.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 to be out soon on official website Step 7: Print the card and store it safely for the exam day.

UGC NET 2026 Exam Day guidelines

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam location, according to NTA regulations. Exam participation may be prohibited for those who fail to provide certain documents.

Participants are also asked to arrive at the venue well in advance of the planned reporting time to ensure a smooth security and verification procedure.

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About UGC NET exams

The UGC NET exam is held for candidates seeking to apply for assistant professor positions, junior research fellowships (JRF), and admissions in PhD programmes. The city information slip for enrolled candidates has already been released by NTA before the distribution of the admit card. Candidates can find information about the city where their examination centre has been assigned on this slip.