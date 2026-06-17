Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,370 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,510.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,590 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,890.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.

US gold edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, as optimism ​around the US-Iran peace deal eased concerns over interest rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the deal and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,348.93 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT. US gold futures for August ‌delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $4,368.40.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $70.47 ‌per ounce, platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $1,819.45, and palladium was up 0.6 per cent to $1,360.32.

(with inputs from Reuters)