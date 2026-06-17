Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 08:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,51,360; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,740

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,510 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,360, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,740. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,360 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,53,370 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,510.
 
  

Also Read

gold, silver

Gold may be cooling off, but experts say the bull run is not over just yet

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,51,540; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,65,100

Gold

Gold prices jump 2.7% to near one-week high after US-Iran peace deal

silver, silver prices

Silver prices jump ₹6,000 to ₹2.52 lakh/kg amid easing West Asia tensions

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,070; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,590 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,890. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
US gold edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a fifth straight session, as optimism ​around the US-Iran peace deal eased concerns over interest rate hikes, while investors awaited further details on the deal and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,348.93 per ounce, as of 0107 GMT. US gold futures for August ‌delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $4,368.40.
 
Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $70.47 ‌per ounce, platinum gained 0.9 per cent to $1,819.45, and palladium was up 0.6 per cent to $1,360.32.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

West Asia, Crude Oil, India oil reserves

Oil slides on Iran supply prospects as traders wait on Fed chief Warsh

Strait of Hormuz, Crude Oil Brent Crude Oil.

Deal done, but don't count on cheap Oil yet; cautions Mirae Asset Sharekhan

crude oil

Oil prices fall as markets weigh return of supply, US-Iran peace deal

oil

Oil prices fall over 4% after US, Iran reach peace deal, reopen Hormuz

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,48,590; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,60,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayMP Board Class 10th Result 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiNEET UG 2026