Will Bitcoin recover or remain rangebound? Technical outlook offers clues

As of June 15, Bitcoin has rebounded into the $65,000–$66,000 zone after U.S.-Iran peace-framework headlines improved risk appetite, while still trading roughly 48 per cent below the Oct. 6, 2025 all-time high of $126,198 — a decline marked by persistent lower highs, weakening ETF demand, and sharp liquidation events. Earlier in the month, BTC sharply rebounded from the 200-week moving average near $61,000. Historically, BTC tends to be in a 3–6 month consolidation phase before starting the up move. We expect BTC to be consolidating in the immediate future.

Price structure

BTC formed a double-bottom pattern in the first week of June after bouncing from $60,000. Bitcoin briefly pierced $60,000 for the first time since late 2024 as approximately $1.75 billion in cascading liquidations were triggered across leveraged futures positions.

READ | Bitcoin fall seen as liquidity cycle, not structural shift: Bitget CEO Bitcoin remains below both key daily moving averages. On the 1D chart, BTC is trading near $65,700, while the 50-day moving average is around $73,667 and the 200-day moving average is near $77,521. This shows that the broader daily trend remains under pressure despite the recent relief bounce. A reclaim of the 50-DMA would be the first major trend-repair signal, while a move above the 200-DMA would be needed to confirm a stronger medium-term recovery.

On the downside, $60,000 is the critical floor. A sustained close below it removes the last major psychological anchor and opens the path toward $55,000 and lower levels. On the upside, BTC has reclaimed the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level near $64,744 and is now attempting to hold above it.

ETF flows

READ | Bitcoin rout: What's driving sell-off; will token reclaim its peak in 2026? ETF flows have become one of the clearest institutional-demand signals for BTC, as authorized participants unwind or build BTC exposure in response to creations and redemptions. In April alone, spot Bitcoin ETFs absorbed approximately 19,000 BTC over a nine-day inflow streak. When institutional buyers absorb nine times the total new supply mined over the same period, the effective float shrinks, and even modest demand moves price disproportionately.

May was completely different. Spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $4.33 billion across 13 consecutive outflow days — from May 15 to June 3 — the longest streak since their 2024 launch. Total assets under management fell from $104 billion to roughly $80 billion. The 13-day BTC ETF outflow streak ended with a small $3.05 million inflow, and June 12 brought a broader $85.85 million BTC ETF inflow led by BlackRock IBIT. Selling pressure has eased, but inflows are still smaller compared with the prior multi-billion-dollar bleed.

The regulatory catalyst

Right now, the biggest catalyst is not technical but legislative. On May 14, 2026, the Senate Banking Committee passed the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, representing a landmark regulatory shift. Despite the bill’s progress, final enactment faces hurdles, including a Senate floor vote and negotiations over stablecoin yields. While analysts project significant growth in institutional assets under management and price appreciation upon passage, market sentiment remains cautious; prediction markets currently estimate a 62 per cent probability of success in 2026. A final breakthrough is expected by late summer or year-end, positioning the legislation as the primary catalyst for the next phase of the digital asset market's maturity.

The macro wildcard

READ | Crypto struggles, stocks recover: How two asset classes fared in 2026 Bitcoin has increasingly behaved as a macro risk asset — responsive to Treasury yields, dollar strength, and Fed posture in ways that would have seemed exaggerated a few years ago.

US-Iran risk has shifted from escalation to tentative de-escalation after a preliminary peace framework and a planned June 19 signing. That pushed oil lower, softened the dollar, and helped risk assets, including BTC. But the setup remains headline-driven until the agreement is signed and implemented.

Outlook trade

Bitcoin's technical structure is weak, and nothing in the current setup suggests the trend has bottomed. Holding $60,000 is the minimum condition for any constructive near-term view. Holding above $75,000 is confirmation that a genuine recovery is underway. Bitcoin trading above and holding $80,000 levels for a sustained period could indicate a path to new all-time highs. According to previous cycles, we expect Bitcoin to consolidate for a considerable amount of time before a new all-time high is reached.

The most probable near-term path is continued consolidation near current levels after the relief bounce. A loss of $64,000 reopens a path to the crucial support of $60,000; a sustained break below it would put $55,000 back in play.