Glorifying Benchmark created by Avantika University, gets E-Lead Certification from QS I-Gauge India

You would like to read
- 12 universities get E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation certification from QS
- COVID-19 pandemic to impact study abroad plans of over 48 pc Indian students: QS Report
- Avantika University is all Set to Nurture Artificial Intelligence & Data Science Engineers
- Alliance University Has Been Awarded The QS IGAUGE E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitization
- Epstein frequented Harvard, had own office, report finds
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantika University, MIT Pune Campus at Ujjain has become one of the few universities in India to be certified with E-LEAD Certification by QS I-Gauge India, a renowned global college and varsity rating initiative.
The E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification is a recognition of the best practices in making technology more integral to learning environments, rapid transition to online learning, and digital learning excellence.
The digital event held to mark the award distribution on Thursday 22 October with the warm presence of the chief guest Jason Newman: Vice President-Client Relations of QS Quacquarelli Symonds UK, and a prestigious team of QS I-Gauge including Dr Ashwin Fernandes: CEO, Subhayou Nayak: Director and Prachi Mishra: Senior Research Analyst. It was a proud moment for Avantika University to become one of the few universities in India to QS India with E-LEAD Certification.
Avantika University switched to online mode using CANVAS LMS to mitigate the loss of study without any disruption. The faculty members have aggressively worked on an online teaching approach and assure seamless learning without diluting the high standards of education.
The initiative to start online classes is also in line with global universities like Cambridge, Harvard, and MIT. Furthermore, AI-enabled learning offers diverse courses making the country envision a new tomorrow based on educational reforms.
The learning management platforms provide coherent integration with tools that increase student engagement, such as interactive video learning, ePortfolios, insightful analytics, communication, and collaboration tools. The curriculum synchronized with the need for industrial revolution 4.0 stimulates minds and inspires them to grasp the change.
Avantika University received the certification of achievement after a rigorous audit of practices, policies, records, and documentation by a panel of professionals. The certification is a testimony to the efforts, commitment, and preparedness to deliver in digital and online space. The rating has added a layer of pride to the young, vibrant, university among the top league of New Global Universities.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor