GM Modular is geared up for Delhi Acetech 2022

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): GM is all set to participate in the coveted and biggest exhibition for design and Architecture - Delhi Acetech 2022, commencing from December 8th until the 11th.This much-awaited mega exhibition is a 4-day event and will take place in Delhi's Pragati Maidan location.

After a successful wrap-up of the most recognised Acetech 2022 Exhibition in Mumbai, now GM is now gearing up to participate in Acetech Delhi, where it will occupy the largest stall space of over 6500 sq-ft at the forthcoming premium event and will unveil its exclusive products and latest innovations in the home electrical space at the event. Like the latest range from avant-garde designs in switches to decorative lights.

The GM stall will also entail a cafeteria for the visitors.

The trailblazing and one-of-a-kind initiative "Showroom on the wheels" will be showcased in Acetech , which is basically a showroom created on a bus unique concept; it is executed in association with Dilip Chabria, the acclaimed car designer, and is an extraordinary innovation by GM that has never been done before.

Founded in 2002, GM Modular has an indelible strong legacy for offering a wide range of revolutionary products like LED lights, home automation solutions, fans, modular switches, Bluetooth music player and much more, curated to elevate and transform customer experience by providing discerning customers with a one-stop-solution for all their electrical needs.

Speaking about it, Jayanth Jain, GM's MD and CEO said, "After the spectacular response of the Mumbai Acetech exhibition, we're immensely excited to participate in Acetech Delhi and looking forward to execute"Showroom on the wheels" unique initiative in Delhi exhibition as well.

Don't miss this opportunity to visit the GM stall and at Acetech witness the finest national and international brands, illustrious real estate developers, architects, and designers from around the world.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)