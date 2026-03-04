PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: In a moment that captures a spirit of trust, gratitude, and shared progress, Godrej Properties has gifted a free home to the Naina family, residents of Nerul, Navi Mumbai, to celebrate having sold 1,00,000 homes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoZgdPyoj8w The home, located in Godrej City, Panvel, stands as a symbol of what Godrej Properties has always believed: that every home built is a story of aspiration, progress, and belonging. To commemorate this special occasion, the company has launched its celebratory campaign, 'Laakhon Mein Ek,' dedicated to the 1,00,000 families who chose to make a Godrej home their own. The recipient of the free home was selected from among GPL's customers through a robust process. This was not a contest or lottery but a gesture of gratitude to the people who have built this journey alongside the brand.

Speaking about the milestone, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties said, "This moment is a celebration of the trust, belief, and shared dreams of one lakh families. Every key we hand over is a story of hope and every community we build reflects India's evolving aspirations. Reaching our 1,00,000th customer fills us with pride and gratitude, and reminds us of the responsibility we carry to keep building with purpose, empathy, and integrity." Reflecting on being selected, Priyanka and Shyam Kumar Naina shared, "When we first heard the news, it took time to sink in. After 10 years of saving, this gesture opens doors we didn't imagine possible. What makes it even more special is knowing that our children, Anirudh and Anaya will grow up in a community like Godrej City with open spaces, a supportive neighbourhood, and the kind of environment every parent hopes for."

Commenting on the initiative, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties added, "Laakhon Mein Ek is our way of celebrating every homeowner who placed their trust in us. Behind every purchase is a story of ambition, emotion, and hard work, and this initiative is a heartfelt thank you to the people who made Godrej Properties what it is today. As we look ahead, our commitment remains the same: to enable everyday joy by creating spaces where life thrives and relationships grow." Since its inception, Godrej Properties has focused on creating communities rooted in quality, thoughtful design, and sustainability. Every Godrej Properties project is a green-certified development, reaffirming its commitment to responsible urbanization and a sustainable future. As it continues its journey forward, the company remains guided by the same enduring vision, to create spaces where life thrives, relationships flourish, and everyday joys find a home.

About Godrej Properties Limited: Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Industries Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate sector. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 129-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting-edge design, technology, and sustainability. In FY 2025, Godrej Properties retained its position as India's largest developer by the value of residential sales achieved. The company continues to remain deeply focused on sustainable development. In 2010, GPL committed that all of its developments would be third-party certified green buildings. In 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2025, the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ranked GPL #1 globally amongst listed residential developers for its sustainability and governance practices, and as of December 31st, 2025, GPL was ranked #1 globally in the Real Estate and Management sector on the S & P Global's Dow Jones best in class indices. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 500 awards and recognitions, including Developer of the Year at the GRI India Awards, the Porter Prize, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoZgdPyoj8w Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834500/5781178/Godrej_Properties_Logo.jpg