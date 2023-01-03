GOODTIMES Starts Video Distribution for Indian Market of CricketPang Animation Series in Cooperation with YouNeedCharacter

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GOODTIMES, a 360 degree media company specializing in lifestyle programming, has been mandated in the India region for distributing the videos of 'CricketPang', a children's creative animation with a Cricket concept, by YouNeedCharacter, an animation professional production company.

YouNeedCharacter, a specialized animation production company, is a famous animation production company in South Korea, and produced CricketPang to enter the Indian and global markets. In particular, Season 1 was broadcast in 2021 on MBC, a major TV channel in South Korea, and received a good response from viewers, and Season 2 will also be broadcast from January 6th.

'CricketPang' is a comic episode played by cute animal friends such as elephants who love Cricket. Season 1 has 26 episodes and Season 2 has 26 episodes, totaling 52 episodes.

CricketPang has ready-made dubbing videos in multiple languages, such as English, Hindi, and Tamil, so it can be broadcast immediately.

The Circle FC, business accelerator based in Gurgaon partnered with the Korean Institute of Startup and entrepreneurship Development (KISED) to run an accelerator, K-Startup Centre (KSC- India) 2022. YNC was part of the cohort, which provided a landing pad for leading Korean startups in India. As part of the program The Circle FC has facilitated introductions for them, with major content distributors across India, including the partnership with GOODTIMES.

Talking about the partnership, CEO of GOODTIMES, Arati Singh said that "We believe the future is for content to cross boundaries and with that in mind we are thrilled to be working with YouNeedCharacter from South Korea. This is programming with a new flavour and character and we are sure it will resonate with Indian audiences."

Minsu Song, CEO of YouNeedCharacter added, "Our company is a production company specializing in animation, and we are very happy to introduce CricketPang, which our team painstakingly produced for three years, to the Indian broadcasting market. CricketPang contains educational content that is beneficial to children, such as fun and relationships with friends. We put our heart into the planning and production of the work to have a good influence on children. It is a pleasure and honor to distribute CricketPang videos with such a good partner as GOODTIMES."

YouNeedCharacter, a production company of CricketPang animation, is producing various creative works such as CricketPang as a global animation planning and production company. In December 2021, a local corporation was also established in Bengaluru to produce animations in India. In addition, famous cricketer Ajinkya Rahane serves as CricketPang's brand ambassador, and they are also planning various public welfare projects for children.

Launched in September 2007, GOODTIMES is India's youngest lifestyle & entertainment television channel, also a blooming social media blog right now. The lineup of shows covers every aspect of the lifestyle genre to portray and cater to an increasingly global India.

GOODTIMES plans to introduce CricketPang to major broadcasting companies in India and make it a well-known brand in mutual cooperation with YouNeedCharacter.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)