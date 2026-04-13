PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 13: The Government of India has significantly strengthened its enforcement framework to curb hoarding and black marketing of LPG, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to clean cooking fuel for genuine consumers across the country.

As part of a coordinated nationwide drive, more than 2,700 inspections and raids were conducted on April 11, 2026 alone. These targeted enforcement actions are aimed at detecting irregularities, preventing diversion of domestic LPG, and enhancing transparency across the distribution network.

Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have simultaneously intensified surveillance through surprise inspections at LPG distributorships. Following these stringent checks, penalties have been imposed on 219 distributorships, while 56 distributorships have been suspended so far for violations of prescribed norms.