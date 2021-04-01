Grazitti Interactive recognized as Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year

Chandigarh [India], April 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Grazitti Interactive has received the prestigious Great Place to Work certification for 2021, second time in a row.

A global management consulting firm, Great Place to Work is considered the 'Gold Standard' in workplace culture assessment and recognition.

The survey included independent, anonymous feedback from employees on the organization's credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, and eighty-five percent of Grazittians said that Grazitti Interactive is a Great Place to Work.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Grazitti Interactive has attained this certification by building a high-trust, high-performance work culture and achieving an employee satisfaction score even higher than the previous year. This reinforces Grazitti Interactive's position as a brand that focuses on employee engagement and healthy people practices as key priority areas.

"The Great Place to Work certification, especially following a challenging year, is a moment of pride for us. It reflects our people's trust in the leadership and company values. It validates our continuous effort to engage, nurture, and empower our people. We will continue to work and grow together," said Yamini Mehta, Head of HR, Grazitti Interactive.

The Great Place to Work survey results shows that Grazitti employees are proud to tell others that they work here. They appreciate that the leadership is transparent in its decision-making, ethical in its business practices, and is committed to ensuring that Grazitti is a physically safe place to work for everyone. Employees also take pride in the company's active engagement in local communities and initiatives of giving back to society.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the second consecutive year. It is a testimony to our commitment to creating a people-first culture. Our success is built on a diverse and passionate set of people who share a culture of mutual trust, transparency, inclusion, and innovation," said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO, Grazitti Interactive.

"Our key priority in 2020 was the physical and mental wellbeing of our employees. The 2021 certification is an indication of how well Grazitti has dealt with the challenges of the pandemic," he added.

