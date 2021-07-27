Great Place to Work India appoints Yeshasvini Ramaswamy as CEO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yeshasvini Ramaswamy has joined Great Place to Work India as CEO effective 15 July 2021, succeeding Prasenjit Bhattacharya, Great Place to Work's Co-founder and CEO. Additionally, Great Place to Work, India will acquire a strategic stake in Culturelytics.

Prasenjit continues to be the majority owner and Director at Great Place to Work India and will serve on its Board overseeing its corporate governance norms.

Great Place to Work India is a part of the Great Place to Work® network, a global authority on helping organisations become great places to work for all. The Great Place to Work Certification is the world's gold standard for identifying and recognising great workplace cultures.

Ramaswamy is an internationally recognised entrepreneur and thought leader on business and culture. Combining deep expertise in organisational development, data analytics and strategic investment, along with a passion for helping people and companies succeed, Culturelytics is the latest of several companies that she has successfully built.

The investment by Great Place to Work in Culturelytics is part of a partnership that brings together their deep experience of certifying good workplace practices, partnering with organisations to build High-Trust, High-PerformanceTM workplace cultures, extensive client base and global reach, with Culturelytics' pioneering analytics platform, to help CEOs use the latest science to building the workplaces of tomorrow.

"In a post-pandemic economy that is more volatile, hyper-connected and driven by digital transformation, building an aligned culture is rapidly becoming the key success factor for all businesses," Ramaswamy said. "Responsible employers must now put culture at the top of their agenda and ensure they have future-ready, science-based systems to measure and manage it."

She continued, "It is a true honour and very exciting for me to take up this position at Great Place to Work. My vision is to take new approaches on organisational culture developed in India to the global stage."

Prasenjit Bhattacharya said, "I am thrilled about Yeshasvini joining us as the CEO. Yeshasvini's track record speaks for itself. Her leadership and the partnership between the two companies will ensure that we serve all of our clients with market-leading excellence, not just in their needs today but in their ambitions for tomorrow." Prasenjit will continue to serve Great Place to Work as Owner-Director, while pursuing his social impact work with the Work with Dignity Foundation and building people leaders at scale with the Great Manager Institute.

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy is recognised as one of India's leading serial entrepreneurs. She combines deep expertise in organisational behaviour, analytics and investment management to bring analytical rigour to business transformation projects. She has led numerous projects for Fortune 100 companies. She represented India in the Fortune Most Powerful Women program and received the Times Power Women Award for Excellence in Entrepreneurship. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Directors.

She is actively involved in community work through fund raising and participating on global advisory boards of high impact NGOs in areas of rural entrepreneurship, education and health.

In 2018, Ramaswamy founded Culturelytics Pvt. Ltd., based in Bangalore and London, which uses AI-powered analytics to provide leaders with the data-based culture intelligence they need to transform organisational culture for business success.

She was appointed as CEO of Great Place to Work® India on July 15, 2021.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work FOR ALLTM.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organisations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-PerformanceTM cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place to Work FOR ALLTM.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being 'FOR ALL' Leaders.

Learn more at (https://www.greatplacetowork.in) and on (https://in.linkedin.com/school/great-place-to-work-institute-india) LinkedIn, (https://twitter.com/GPTW_India) Twitter, (https://www.facebook.com/GREATPLACETOWORKINSTITUTEINDIA) Facebook and (https://www.instagram.com/india_greatplacetowork) Instagram.

Culturelytics is a data analytics company, founded in 2018, that has created the world's first AI-driven platform designed to measure organisational culture and its financial impact on business. They combine the power of advanced AI algorithms with the latest behavioural science, to provide leaders for the first time with data-driven culture intelligence, giving them the power to leverage culture effectively for business growth.

Especially in the post-pandemic world, an aligned culture underpins a company's ability to: ensure a successful merger or acquisition, sustain high-level performance and growth, enable digital transformation, manage risk appropriately, create a diverse and inclusive organisation, and enhance employee well-being.

Their proprietary platform provides clients with clear, data-driven, actionable insights on culture, including their CCQ (a measure of how aligned the culture is to their goals), the estimated impact of culture on their ability to meet financial targets, and detailed insights and recommendations on eight dimensions of culture - all presented in a customised, user-friendly, and visually-intuitive dashboard for leaders. In these ways, they help leaders leverage culture for success.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)