Greaves Electric Mobility inaugurates its largest EV manufacturing facility in Ranipet

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/Mediawire): Greaves Electric Mobility, the E-Mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited and one of the market leaders in the E-2W and E-3W segments, inaugurated its largest EV production facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu today.

The event hosted the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K Stalin and Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, Thangam Thenarasu who inaugurated the factory. The plant is part of the INR 700 crore investment roadmap laid by the Company to expand its growing share in the Indian electric vehicle market.

The aim of this initiative is to disrupt the mobility landscape and bring a positive transformation in the way Indians commute using our best-in-class Ampere electric scooters. This site is not just any ordinary manufacturing plant. It is a green scape harbouring a collective dream to mobilise India's billion EV dreams. Situated in the centre of a cluster of other EV factories in Tamil Nadu, this 35-acre plant has been built consciously so as to preserve the lush greenery surrounding the site.

The new manufacturing plant is also in accordance with flagship initiatives of the Government such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat to promote indigenous capabilities in manufacturing for both domestic and international markets. The Plant with additional assembly lines with a robust workforce has been a hallmark of the brand since its earliest days. Currently, the facility is operational with 70% women in the workforce. The company has recently added the first multi-brand EV retail store 'AutoEVmart' to their diverse portfolio. Through this dedicated electric vehicle store, Greaves Electric Mobility aims to bring everything related to EVs under one roof and provide and sell multi-brand electric mobility solutions from Ampere Electric as well as other electric 2-Wheelers and 3-Wheelers brands in the market with clear deliverables- wider Choice, Convenience and unique Experience to customers.

Greaves Electric Mobility is pushing boundaries to create an affordable & sustainable ecosystem for clean last-mile mobility in India. In the E-2W segment, Ampere is the fastest growing brand in India with a presence in both B2C and B2B segments. Ampere was one of the first brands in the country to virtually launch its flagship model (https://amperevehicles.com/electric-scooter/magnus) Ampere Magnus in the middle of the pandemic with a unique (https://vimeo.com/428818301) VR experience, which has been loved by the GenZ and millennials. Right from its stylish looks, comfortable driving experience to its driving convenience, GenZ is coming forward to embrace EV with Ampere Magnus.

With its recently launched Ampere Magnus Ex it is suitable to cater to multiple customer segments with range of more than 100kms+ per charge.

Ampere Electric, the e2w brand under Greaves Electric Mobility, has expanded its popular Magnus range with new addition- Magnus EX. This large family e-scooter epitomizes best-in-class comfort and functionally superior performance with host of improved & innovative features.

Magnus EX comes with an innovative slanted cradle design with dual benefits of large space left for the boot space & its position enables easy removal of the battery to take home & charge even in the hi-rise buildings, very comfortably. Incorporating customer's feedback, Magnus EX is designed to provide a practical combination for everyday users with efficient space management stacking large battery & a convenient boot space. This long-distance-per-charge Magnus EX comes with detachable lightweight & portable advanced lithium battery for easy charge in any 5-amp socket at home, office, coffee shop, or any plug-on-the-wall charge point.

As per market observation understanding average daily runs by a normal person, any in-city commuter can drive up to 3 days in one single charge. It comes with best-in-class optimum city driving speed up to 53 kmph. The 1200-Watts motor is one of the highest motor capacity in this segment, which delivers a real peppier performance with 0-40 Kms in 10 secs (practical for Indian driving conditions today). One can drive the Magnus EX in 2 modes - super saver eco mode & peppier power mode & thus a customer can smartly drive to get real long-distance drive. Its unique limp-home facility ensures that you utilise the available extra power to reach to your destination safely. Adding to the safety, this vehicle comes with powerful LED lamp surrounded by unique chrome embellishments, which is stylish & reflects well in the night. The taller people can now get superior comfort with large legroom space of 450 mm - easy to stretch & easy to stack your essentials near footboard while driving.

Considering growing women drivers & their needs, this product has unique footrest & solid grab handles for women pillion riders. This comes with solid 3 years warranty covering major aggregates, assurance of aftercare & hence provides complete peace of ownership usage experience. Some more advanced features in new Magnus EX are key less entry, antitheft alarm, hill lock assist, easy to remove- recharge & ride, aesthetically designed wide seat for superior driving comfort, under seat large storage space & boot light to easily identify items. It comes in attractive colours - Metallic red, Graphite black & Galactic Grey.

When it comes to transport, customers are opting for more savings and eco-friendly options, therefore demand for e-scooters has steadily increased. Customers interested in purchasing this new scooter can do so promptly across Ampere retail outlets & share their interest to buy on the company's website. Ampere believes in creating sustainable and affordable mobility solutions that provide exhilarating drive experiences & higher functional usage. With 1 Lakh+ happy customers and more than 400 + authorised sales and service outlets across the country, a customer can buy and benefit through entire ownership of vehicle with assured life cycle support. Ampere is one of the fast-growing electric two-wheeler brands in the country. As India enters a new era of modern means of transit post-pandemic, we aim to provide solutions that are safe, save more and enhance the joy of owning your personal family scooter, enabling you to move free & live free.

