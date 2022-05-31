Greenlab: A diamond among diamonds

You would like to read
- 5 growing companies who could be leaders in 2022
- New age illusionist Rahul Kharbanda, the man behind magic acts of Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re
- Bharat Bhise welcomes two veteran bankers to join the Capsave Finance Board
- Sirius Jewels launch 100 per cent cashback offer on diamond, gold jewellery on Akshaya Tritya
- Paramitas By Pallavi Aggarwal launches brand new showroom, carries self-designed pieces of gold and diamond jewellery
Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 31 (ANI/PNN): Surat-based Greenlab Diamonds will showcase its three unique lab-grown diamonds Om Namah Shivaya at the JCK Las Vegas show.
With its vision of making luxury sustainable and affordable, Surat-based Greenlab Diamonds is proud to announce its latest collection Om Namah Shivay, a set of three very unique lab-grown diamonds that shine through and showcase Greenlab's top-notch expertise and modern technology.
Each of the three diamonds is the result of Greenlab Diamonds' unwavering commitment to growing the highest quality diamonds in the world and the advancements in lab-grown diamond technology.
"Lab-grown diamonds are for everyone. We believe in cultivating better diamonds and sustainable and affordable luxury that nurtures people and the planet," says Sanket Patel, partner at Greenlab Diamonds.
Greenlab Diamonds has created Om, a marquise step-cut diamond of 27.27 carats, using its expertise and advanced techniques, making it the world's largest lab-grown polished diamond.
The second dazzler is Namah, a pear rose-cut 15.16-carat diamond that has been beautifully polished, flaunting its beauty to the viewer. Together, both Om and Namah are the world's largest lab-grown polished diamonds with absolutely no colour enhancement.
The third diamond, Shivaya, is a 20.24-carat masterpiece that exudes charm and elegance. This emerald cut diamond is perfectly shaped to entice the viewer and can add grace to any hand it is put on.
"We will be showcasing the three diamonds before the world at the JCK show in Las Vegas. The collection will be on display at booth No. 8131, Labon LLC. Our workmanship is what differentiates us from the rest. We invite the fraternity members to come and witness the sparkling diamonds," he adds.
Mukesh Patel, Chairman of Greenlab Diamonds, says that Om Namah Shivaya is just the beginning, and much better and bigger things are in store.
"As the adoption of lab-grown diamonds increases, Greenlab is dedicated to raising the bar with better quality, better sustainability, and ultimately, better diamonds," says Mukesh Patel.
Greenlab has been at the forefront of lab-grown diamond production and continues to lead the way with new records year after year. Greenlab goes beyond the current gamut of diamond cultivation to reinforce care in the public conscience and nurture both people and the environment.
It has pioneered the use of technology and innovation to push the boundaries of the diamond industry forward. The new collection is a testament to Greenlab's commitment to creating unique and better diamonds.
You can learn more about Greenlab and its various verticals at www.greenlab.diamonds and get in touch with them by emailing to contact@greenlab.diamonds.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor