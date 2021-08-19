Gripping Trailer of Faissal Khan's 'Faactory' making buzz around

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faissal Khan's directorial debut 'Faactory' is making a lot of buzz around. The makers of the thriller launched the trailer of film recently which has led to only an increase in the excitement for the film to release. The trailer loops you in as soon as you begin watching it as it takes you through the journey of twists and turns.
A journey of three people going through love and revenge at the same time. The trailer promises nothing short of an edge-of-a-seat thriller. Intriguing at every step, the movie makes us more eager to go and watch the movie which is definitely going to mark Faissal Khan's directorial debut.
Link to the Trailer: (bit.ly/3k9irRN)
The film will introduce an upcoming talent Roaleey Ryan opposite Faissal. Raj Kumar Kanojia, Ribbhu Mehra, Sharad Singh and Asha Singh are amongst the other cast of the film. 'Faactory' will be released by M & S Films Production in association with Entertainment Films LLP, Flamingo Films and Gauri Films 3rd September, 2021 pan India.
Produced by Maryam, Salim Babu Ibrahim, Sharad Singh and Safaraz Shariff, the Story/Screenplay/Dialogue is by Faissal Khan, Amit Gupta and Maryam. The Music is by Salim Sen, Aslam Keyi, Bubbles Music, Lyricists are Shadab Akthar, Jamil Ahmed, Shabeer Kashmiri, Asrar Ansari, Naeem.
The Background Score is given by Shekhar Singh, Re-recording & Mixing by Jayant Haldar, Sound Design by Ravi Utwal, Akshay Bragta, the Executive Producer is Aashish Dubey, Casting by Maryam, Editing by Sunil Yadav, Cinematography by Mohsin Khan Pathan. The Choreography is by Lolly Pop & Sudama Minz, the VFX by BT Digital Studio, the DI Colorist is by Sandeep Sonawane, Visual Promotions by Rohit Pal, Publicity Designs by Designers Corner and the Costume Design by Maryam.
