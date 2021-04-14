'Gujarat-30', an incredible idea signifying revolutionary change in Gujarat's education system

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 14 (ANI/PNN): 'Gujarat-30' is the first-ever charitable program of its kind in Gujarat. It is established to prepare students for national-level examinations like IIT-JEE and NEET under the mentorship of Abhayanand sir, Ex DGP Bihar.

'Gujarat-30' is an initiative to give back to society by providing economically, socially, and educationally backward students an opportunity through which they can bring about themselves and their families to the level of social symmetry.

This movement is founded not only to prepare students for their competitive exams but also to create hope, zeal, and enthusiasm for higher education in society.

'Gujarat-30' stands for its vision to find, discover, accommodate and train the most intelligent students, that too without any implied fees.

This program will be providing education not only to the needy but also to the deserving students of the society. The students who have just cleared their class 10th board exams are eligible to take admission in this program. Under the 'Gujarat-30' program, students will be provided coaching and hostel facilities under one roof at no charge. It is a two-year program where quality education will be imparted through a team of renowned and qualified faculties.

Getting admitted into this program will give an assurance to the students, that their selection in the tough competitive examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET will be guaranteed, and that they will come out with flying colours.

Initiators of 'Gujarat-30' Program GhanshyamRadadiya and Sunil Rathore said: "Our aim is to make 'Gujarat-30' a movement through which needy but deserving students can not only fulfill their lifelong dream but also to create a cycle among the students, in which after being financially and socially competent, the students should tend to help other economically and socially backward students. Let's hope that this movement becomes an educational revolution soon and that it spreads throughout the county."

For more information, visit (http://www.gujarat30.in)

