Gulshan Group announces possession of over 1,888 units

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gulshan Group, a Delhi-based leading real estate developer, is offering possession of 1,888 units in two of its projects -- Gulshan Botnia (764 units) and Gulshan Bellina (1,124 units).

The company received the completion certificate for Botnia and for Bellina. In Bellina, 180 families have already moved in. The company also plans to deliver Gulshan One29, which is the first commercial project on the Expressway, this year itself.

Gulshan Botnia, a world-class project located in Sector 144 of Noida Expressway is an innovative and new age residential project of 2 and 3 BHK apartments that provides a life full of freshness and where the gardens yield fruits of joy and abundance.

This premium set of living is spread across 5.25 acres of land with 764 units and is well-connected by major roads like Noida Expressway and Dadri Road. The Group will deliver 482 units in eight towers of Gulshan Botnia in Phase I and 282 units in four towers in Phase II.

Gulshan Bellina is located in Noida Extension and is well-connected to the other places in Delhi/NCR. It features well planned, nicely ventilated apartments in the 2 and 3 BHK categories. Developed along a contemporary style, Gulshan Bellina, Noida Extension residents are guaranteed all amenities necessary for a comfortable and modern lifestyle. Bellia will offer possession of 746 units in Phase I and 378 units in Phase II.

The group has a legacy of delivering around 11 prolific residential luxury and ultra luxury projects around Delhi NCR. Some of the successfully delivered projects are Gulshan Vivante (Sector 137, Noida), GC Grand (Indirapuram), Gulshan Ikebana (Sec 143, Noida), Centrum (Ghaziabad) & 121 Homes (Sec 121, Noida). The group is also entering into commercial real estate in Noida with their visionary project Gulshan One29 situated on Expressway.

Talking about the commitment, Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan, says, "We have always lived up to the expectation of the buyers through the delivery of quality projects. We have worked relentlessly during the COVID scenario to deliver on our promises and offer great living spaces, with a mission to pass on a green world and prosperous cities to future generations. Our journey has been rewarding, mainly when we worked in a framework that emphases on lifestyle. Our forward-thinking approach ensures that we combine innovative architecture with cutting-edge amenities to create high-quality homes that will last for generations."

