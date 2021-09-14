Gulshan Group announces possession of over 1,888 units

You would like to read
- Drone technology for future - IG Drones partners with Electronics Skill Council
- Realty Plus Marketing Minds 2021 recognizes Raheja Developer's Marketing Specialist
- HSNC University launches MBA in Real Estate under the aegis of Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate
- IBRF Global declares Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh
- Kalorex Group to host National Parenting Conference
New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gulshan Group, a Delhi-based leading real estate developer, is offering possession of 1,888 units in two of its projects -- Gulshan Botnia (764 units) and Gulshan Bellina (1,124 units).
The company received the completion certificate for Botnia and for Bellina. In Bellina, 180 families have already moved in. The company also plans to deliver Gulshan One29, which is the first commercial project on the Expressway, this year itself.
Gulshan Botnia, a world-class project located in Sector 144 of Noida Expressway is an innovative and new age residential project of 2 and 3 BHK apartments that provides a life full of freshness and where the gardens yield fruits of joy and abundance.
This premium set of living is spread across 5.25 acres of land with 764 units and is well-connected by major roads like Noida Expressway and Dadri Road. The Group will deliver 482 units in eight towers of Gulshan Botnia in Phase I and 282 units in four towers in Phase II.
Gulshan Bellina is located in Noida Extension and is well-connected to the other places in Delhi/NCR. It features well planned, nicely ventilated apartments in the 2 and 3 BHK categories. Developed along a contemporary style, Gulshan Bellina, Noida Extension residents are guaranteed all amenities necessary for a comfortable and modern lifestyle. Bellia will offer possession of 746 units in Phase I and 378 units in Phase II.
The group has a legacy of delivering around 11 prolific residential luxury and ultra luxury projects around Delhi NCR. Some of the successfully delivered projects are Gulshan Vivante (Sector 137, Noida), GC Grand (Indirapuram), Gulshan Ikebana (Sec 143, Noida), Centrum (Ghaziabad) & 121 Homes (Sec 121, Noida). The group is also entering into commercial real estate in Noida with their visionary project Gulshan One29 situated on Expressway.
Talking about the commitment, Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan, says, "We have always lived up to the expectation of the buyers through the delivery of quality projects. We have worked relentlessly during the COVID scenario to deliver on our promises and offer great living spaces, with a mission to pass on a green world and prosperous cities to future generations. Our journey has been rewarding, mainly when we worked in a framework that emphases on lifestyle. Our forward-thinking approach ensures that we combine innovative architecture with cutting-edge amenities to create high-quality homes that will last for generations."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor