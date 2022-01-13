Gurugram-based Travel Technology Company i2a Technologies to open its branch in Chandigarh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram-based travel agency i2a Technologies plans to open its branch in Chandigarh, which will start operations from January 15, 2022.

The company that excels in business process management for travel companies serves more than 100k customers annually.

A travel technology & customer service company, i2a Technologies handles all back-end operations, including sales, customer support & technology services, to leading Online travel agencies, which are majorly targeting countries like US, Canada & Mexico.

The company is looking at revenue of around US 15 mn in FY 2022-23. In 2021, i2a had achieved revenue of $5mn, and i2a Technologies is preparing to increase its share through multiple locations.

Founded in 2019 by Amit Chauhan & Aasif Bhat, the company has grown manifold from the year of inception to 2021. Multipreneur Amit Chauhan has professional experience in Digital Marketing, Paid Media, and managing businesses. With over 12 years of experience in Travel industry-B2C, B2B and Call centre management with various MNCs, Aasif had also participated in various events/conference in the following countries- Tokyo, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Vietnam.

On expansion plans, Amit Chauhan said, "We could never have predicted the obstacles we would face when we launched i2a during the pandemic, but with the strength and dedication of our staff, we have emerged from the COVID pandemic stronger than ever. We're now in a position to provide even more individuals with expert travel advice and to assist in the planning of remarkable vacations throughout the world for those interested in seeing the world."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

