GURUNAAM 2 music released on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/Mediawire): On the occasion of Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Chief Minister, Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde released second Set of GURUNAAM Music in the form of Bhajans by Sant Namdev from Guru Granth Sahib presented by Times Music Spiritual as a part of their National Project for fostering universal brotherhood.
It's a great initiative said Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and my best wishes.
Ekanth Shinde congratulated and praised all connected with GURUNAAM and was overjoyed to be a part of GURUNAAM launch along with the CM.
The verse by Sant Namdev from Guru Granth Sahib "Sabhai Ghat Rama Bole" is sung by Suresh Wadkar and a "Simran has been sung by Suresh Wadkar, Jaswinder Singh and Sonu Nigam with music composed by Kuldip Singh.
The spiritual journey started during 16th Century continues as a guide for universal brotherhood and verses on Times Music Spiritual.
It's only Wahe Gurus wish which we don't make but it happens. Proudly said, Kuldip Singh. Co-Producers Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta, S Satinder Pal Singh Ahuja considers GURUNAAM as a seva.
