Hafele launches New Range of Wardrobe Accessories

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Your wardrobe should adjust to the way you stock your clothes and arrange your shoes or bags.

For the perfect wardrobe organising experience, from planning to use, Hafele brings to you a whole (https://www.hafeleindia.com/hap-live/web/WFS/Haefele-HIN-Site/en_IN/-/INR/Static-View/pdfcatalog/en_IN/FF2021/index.html?startpage=0.1#page_0.1) New Range of Wardrobe Accessories which will appeal to your individual taste and use.

These accurately tailored products allow for an instant and clear overview of all your treasured belongings; all you need is a quick reach into the different storage boxes and shelves to find what you are looking for right away.

(https://www.hafeleindia.com/hap-live/web/WFS/Haefele-HIN-Site/en_IN/-/INR/Static-View/pdfcatalog/en_IN/FF2021/index.html?startpage=0.1#page_0.1) Hafele's New Wardrobe Accessories offer effective utilization of wardrobe space, soft & silent closing and efficient internal cabinet systems. They are available for standard wardrobe widths of 600 and 900 mm letting you create your own personal wardrobe system according to the space available to you.

The new additions consist of Storage Boxes, Baskets, Trouser Pull-outs, Shoe & Storage Racks and other accessories. All the organisers and accessories are designed to provide you maximum versatility and functionality making your life easier.

#HafeleIndia #Hafele #Wardrobeaccessories #accessories #trouserpullouts #storage #storageracks #storagebox #Hafelesolutions.

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)