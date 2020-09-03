Haryana Govt inks MoU with M3M Foundation

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a landmark initiative for public good and empowerment of the youth, Government of Haryana has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M3M Foundation to facilitate online preparation, training and mentoring of students preparing for government jobs.

The MoU was signed by Seema Kaushik, Director, Department of Employment, Haryana and Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh in the presence of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Minister of State for Employment Anoop Dhanak, Rakesh Gupta, Director General, Department of Employment, Haryana, T C Gupta, Additional Secretary to Department of Employment, Haryana, Aishwarya Bansal, Trustee, M3M Foundation graced the occasion.

The objective of the MoU is to build and strengthen the partnership between both institutions to enable students to access quality preparation for entrance examinations of government jobs. The MoU aligns with the vision of the Haryana government to link one lakh candidates to government jobs within and outside the state in the next two years.

"We are proud and honoured to partner with the Department of Employment, Haryana to make the youth employable and self-reliant and augment the efforts towards 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'. The MoU underscores our commitment to recognize, support and nurture talent and enable them to contribute towards economic development," said Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Through this MoU, a program will be run to select 50,000 candidates for online training based on their performance in government examinations in the state. As per the MoU, M3M Foundation will fund the initiative, identify, select and hire suitable students and undertake a periodic review of the implementation of the program. The MoU has been signed for a period of 18 months.

"This MoU will prove to be a milestone in preparing the talented youth of the state for government jobs. Under this, in the first phase, 50,000 meritorious candidates will be given coaching for Group-C and Group-D jobs through online programmes, which will include 70 percent youth from rural areas and 30 percent from urban areas," said Dushyant Chautala, while interacting with media persons.

He said that through this new platform, online coaching will be given to those youth who have given various competitive examinations conducted under Haryana Staff Selection Commission and have missed being selected by a very thin margin. He said that the progress of their preparation will be reviewed on a monthly as well as weekly basis. There is also a plan to prepare the top 1,000 youth for Group-A and Group-B jobs by giving live coaching, he added.

Giving detailed information, the Deputy Chief Minister said 'Grade Stack Learning Private Limited (Gradeup)' platform has been created by M3M Foundation to give online coaching. This will provide a web-link to the Department of Employment to register the candidates.

"The first batch, 50,000 candidates will be provided video lectures, quizzes, mock tests, previous question papers and other course material for 18 months. A candidate can select 3 courses or examinations such as Banking & Insurance, SSC & Railways, CDS & Defense etc. to access the material. A dashboard will be made available to the Employment Department to show the performance of the candidates in the Gradeup Monthly Mock Examination. Mock tests of the candidates will be conducted through the study of dashboard and weekly data, in which the candidates who perform well will be transferred from the low performing batches," he added.

M3M Foundation also signed a separate MoU with Grade Stack Learning, an online ed-tech platform facilitating online training of students for the said purpose.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; is working towards bringing an equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The prime focus of the foundation is on education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development to transform rural life. The foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing self-sustained program.

In the last one year, (since 2019) the Foundation has taken many initiatives in this direction. It has launched 'iMpower' an education and skill-development initiative that aims to build a community-led Worksite Upliftment Programme for construction workers. It also launched a project called 'Kartavya' providing food and essential sanitation items to the needy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Till date, the foundation has helped two lakhs stranded people with ration and other essentials. The project is currently reaching out to 3000 beneficiaries every day.

The Foundation is funding over 200 educational institutions to bring basic education to every child in rural India, dissemination of scholarships under its project Sakshar'to the financially deprived students, and empowering the marginalized section of the society with basic digital literacy skills.

The 'Vriksh Arpan' project for environmental sustainability targets planting one million trees. It was launched this Independence Day planning 1200 trees the same day. In another initiative 'Sarvodya', M3M Foundation plans to support and facilitate 13 villages in Odisha to make them self-sustainable in next three years.

