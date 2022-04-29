Haryana Govt is a leader in creating an enabling environment for the success of innovators: MD Hartron

You would like to read
Gurugram (Haryana)) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): NASSCOM Centre of Excellence - Internet of Things & Artificial Intelligence (CoE-IoT & AI) organized its third innovation Day at Gurugram, with the objective of promoting innovation being done by start-ups and to enable the adoption of its solutions by Government organizations and industry players.
The centre invited more than thirty (30) start-ups in the area of Drone services (Agriculture, Logistics), various Healthcare Solutions, AI/VR based solutions, BMS, Robotics etc; many of them are physically incubated at the centre. The products and solutions showcased were part of the physical and virtual program.
The Event brought together country's key start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, incubators, funding entities, etc under one platform to celebrate entrepreneurship and promote innovation.
The programme addressed the key aspects of nurturing start-up's ecosystem through interactive sessions, workshops, and presentations based on themes and was packed with interesting speakers.
On the occasion, Mandip Singh Brar, IAS, MD, Hartron commented that, "Government of Haryana is a leader in creating an enabling environment for the success of innovators through programs like NASSCOM Center of Excellence and expects the use of technologies in addressing real life challenges in the areas of agriculture, rural health, environment, crime solution, traffic management and many other areas. Start-ups have the potential to accelerate India's integration into global value chains and create global impact."
Sanjeev Kalia, DGM, Hartron, opined that, "Academia has a strong role to play in building the innovation culture. Going forward, such events give exposure to the faculty and students about the criticality of innovation in addressing the problems."
Sudhanshu Mittal, Head - NASSCOM CoE Gurugram & Director-Technical Solutions, stated, "Since its inception, the NASSCOM CoE has been working to catalyse the start-up success. Start-ups are connected with NASSCOM CoE through physical and virtual incubation program, with the objective of exploring solution deployments with industry and government. The start-ups benefit immensely from fund generation opportunities and mentorship provided through the CoE platform. Program is fully supported by Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and Government of Haryana."
Eminent dignitaries including Industry leaders, Academia, and State Government representatives and others graced the event with their esteemed presence and in-depth suggestions.
Start-ups like, Ramja Genosensor, Electron Electric Motors, NebulARC Technologies, Dentra, Vizara Technologies, Octobotics Tech, Core Data Networks, Elecbits technologies, Bharat Rohan, TechEagle Innovation, Vecors and Adivid among others showcased their innovations.
