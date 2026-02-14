PRNewswire Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 14: Valentine's Day proposals have become increasingly predictable- flowers, chocolates, a familiar script repeated year after year. This season, Havmor Ice Cream, part of LOTTE India Corporation Ltd, is setting out to change that with #BeMyHeartbeat, a campaign that redefines the way people celebrate Valentine's Day. Rooted in the insight that modern consumers are seeking experiences over exchanges, #BeMyHeartbeat positions ice cream not as an after-meal indulgence, but as the emotional centre of celebration. By reimagining Valentine's proposals through joy, playfulness and togetherness, Havmor aims to make the moment more memorable, and deliciously different - proposing with Havmor's Heartbeat Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake.

The Heartbeat Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake is now available at Havmor parlours, leading stores, and on quick-commerce platforms including Zepto and Blinkit, making celebrations more accessible than ever. The campaign comes alive through a 360-degree media approach across OOH, print and digital, designed to spark cultural conversation and challenge long-standing Valentine's Day conventions. At the heart of this amplification is a bold 3D heart-shaped OOH installation, a unmissable visual creative crafted as a larger-than-life symbol of love and joy. The installation transforms everyday cityscapes into share-worthy Valentine's moments, making ice cream the centrepiece of celebration. We want to expand ice-cream consumption by creating new occasions and rituals. Per capita ice-cream consumption in India remains very low, which signals a huge opportunity for brands willing to challenge conventions," said Rishabh Verma, Head of Marketing, Havmor Ice Cream Pvt. Ltd. "With #BeMyHeartbeat, we are stepping into a culturally relevant moment by turning ice cream into the centre of proposals and celebrations. We are not just launching a campaign, we're building a new consumption behaviour."

Unlike traditional Valentine's promotions, Havmor's #BeMyHeartbeat represents a deliberate category intervention by actively challenging the dominance of chocolates and cakes through innovation, participation and cultural relevance, Havmor is staking its claim as the new expression of love for a generation that values experiences over exchanges. Print and digital platforms further extend the campaign, reinforcing the new ritual through storytelling, shareable content and high-impact visuals, ensuring #BeMyHeartbeat is seen, talked about and participated in across touchpoints. About LOTTE India Corporation Ltd. Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Lotte Wellfood Co. Ltd., a South Korean multinational confectionery and food company, and the parent company of Havmor Ice Cream. Strengthening its commitment to the Indian market, the company recently inaugurated one of the largest ice cream manufacturing facilities in Pune. Built with an investment of INR 500 crore over a sprawling 60,000 sq. m. area, the facility is set to significantly boost production capacity to meet the growing demand for Havmor's popular ice cream range and extend Lotte's reach across India. Lotte India Corporation Ltd., already well recognized in India for its iconic Choco Pie and candy portfolio, and recently for launching Pepero, the global choco-stick mega brand in to the Market. Innovation lies at the heart of LOTTE's offerings, which includes unique formats like the Krunch- India's first Korean 4-layered ice cream bar, World Cone Ice Cream - Korea No 1 Ice-cream Cone, crafted using advanced Korean technology. It also introduces India's first easy-tear packaging for added convenience. Inspired by Korea's playful imagination and crafted for Indian tastes, Subak & Shark are not just ice candies; these first-of-its-kind playful ice candies combine refreshing dual flavours, slushy textures, and fun shapes that promise to delight consumers across kids, teens, and adults alike. With a strong focus on product innovation, a robust distribution network, and an unwavering commitment to quality, LOTTE is dedicated to delivering delight to consumers while accelerating its growth journey in India.

About Havmor Havmor Ice Cream, part of Lotte India Corporation Pvt. Ltd, is one of the most loved ice cream brands in the country. Over 80 years, the brand has grown immensely by reinventing the ice cream experience time and again. While innovation forms the essence of every creation at Havmor, the brand has been constantly curating a novelty of flavors ranging from Vanilla Ice Cream to high-end varieties like Rajwadi Kulfi Falooda and Nutty Belgian dark chocolate to the well-liked Ice Cream Cakes. Havmor has grown multi-fold in the last decade, established a strong brand presence, and emerged as one of the country's fastest-growing, most loved ice cream brands. With a wide and varied range of flavours, more than 23 states and union territories, a network of more than 85,000 dealers, and 250+ flagship parlours, Havmor is truly a national brand that caters to a wide spectrum of audiences across the country.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903789/Havmor_Billboard.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)