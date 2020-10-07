HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals join hands for quality healthcare

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals gains after Q4 PAT spurts 169% to Rs 219 cr
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement
Apollo Hospitals hits record high; jumps 15% in eight days
Hyderabad-based TWorks collaborates with innovators to help country combat COVID-19 crisis
Health Ministry issues additional guidelines on rational use of PPEs in non-COVID-19 hospitals
-
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals have joined hands to launch The HealthyLifeProgramme, a holistic healthcare solution which makes healthy living accessible and affordable on Apollo's digital platform, Apollo 24|7.
The programme is created exclusively for HDFC Bank customers who will get round the clock access to emergency Apollo Doctor at No Cost on Apollo 24|7 along with a plethora of benefits such as choice of payment options and ease of finance for treatments at all Apollo Hospitals.
The initiative was launched digitally by Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank and Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group in the presence of ShobanaKamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group and SashidharJagdishan, the MD Designate of HDFC Bank.
The two biggest challenges in a medical emergency or keeping healthy are access to trusted, quality healthcare and easy finance at scale. The coming together of these two leading players aims to address precisely this through the combined reach of the two organizations.
About 40 per cent of India is only about 30 minutes away from an Apollo pharmacy while over 85 per cent of the districts in the country are served by an HDFC Bank branch. The two organizations have the potential to initially serve 65 million existing HDFC Bank customer along with the new ones who will be onboarded along the journey of this partnership.
"There is nothing more precious than life and health. A healthy India is the first step towards a really wealthy India. To me it is like a mini health mission that will revolutionize access to quality healthcare for millions of our countrymen. They can get medical services at a place and time of their choice. We are inspired by the prime minister's clarion call on Independence Day to provide healthcare services for all through the National Digital Health Mission. I am extremely happy and proud to launch this," said Mr. Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank.
"I am excited to be a part of this launch as the objective is to make lives healthy while making the process convenient and easy for the customers. We are glad to partner with HDFC Bank and provide real-time access to world class Apollo expertise on Apollo 24|7. I am sure that this association will usher in positive changes in both healthcare and financial sector of our country and propel the PMs vision of a Healthy India," said Dr Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.
"I think it is about time that we prioritise health over everything else. With this partnership, we want to make it easier for all Indians across the country, to opt for a healthy life by making quality healthcare affordable and accessible 24|7, using a digital first approach. Through this association, we take lead in the country's ongoing healthcare metamorphosis by providing a unique Omni-channel solution, which is what the people need today. It aligns with our objective of offering a Continuum of Care for all those who believe in Apollo," said ShobanaKamineni, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group.
Key features that customers can avail:
In addition, HDFC Bank will also offer all Apollo employees/customers a host of banking products including loans for medical equipment.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU