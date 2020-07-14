HDFC ERGO helps policyholders fight COVID-19 from home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO, the country's third largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, announced that 'Home Care Expenses' benefits will now be made available to all their existing health insurance policyholders.

This feature will cover COVID-19 treatment costs for those seeking it within the comfort of their own homes. The cover will cushion individuals for COVID-19 who have been advised to undergo treatment at home by a medical practitioner or have been instructed to monitor the patient's health actively while taking the treatment at home.

In light of the pandemic, which continues to grip India, the shortage of beds and unavailability of medical staff across top cities have become major challenges for hospitals. Hence, patients find it more convenient to seek treatment at home rather than staying in a long-term healthcare facility.

In light of this, HDFC ERGO's "Home Care Expenses" benefit will provide cover against expenses for diagnostic tests undergone at home or at diagnostics centre, prescribed medicines, consultation charges of the medical practitioner, nursing charges, medical procedures limited to parenteral administration of medicines and even the cost of Oximeter, Oxygen cylinder and Nebulizer. Individuals can avail prescribed services through the cashless facility through a designated network provider.

"The importance of quality healthcare has grown multi-fold and we at HDFC ERGO recognizes the changing needs for customers in the current times. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced this benefit to help individuals meet the diverse expenses related to healthcare at home. Through our offerings, we have extended to a wider set of customers who will have easy access to a holistic health and wellness ecosystem in a personalized manner which is affordable. Especially, with our healthcare system under stress, we identified this feature as something that is the need of the hour for customers," said Ravi Vishwanath, President, Accident and Health, HDFC ERGO, while talking about the uniqueness of the cover.

HDFC ERGO will provide this additional cover at no extra cost between 01-July-2020 and 30-September-2020. Also, any claim made and settled by HDFC ERGO during this period for the treatment of COVID-19 will not impact or reduce the Cumulative Bonus accumulated / Multiplier Benefit for which the policyholder is eligible.

Moreover, in case the policyholders sum insured is restored (if applicable), this sum insured will be over and above the Restore Sum Insured Benefit, as stated in the policy terms and conditions.

The service will be offered to all existing and new customers pan India. HDFC ERGO Health Insurance customers may reach out on the customer service section of the Company's website www.hdfcergohealth.com or call our Toll free number 1800-102-0333 or send an email to care@hdfcergohealth.com to avail the services. The policyholders or HDFC ERGO General Insurance may visit the website www.hdfcergo.com or email on care@hdfcergo.com for the services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content for this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)