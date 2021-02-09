HDFC ERGO rings in 2021 with the 21reasonswhy campaign

You would like to read
- HDFC ERGO implements AI enabled solution to automate motor claim settlements
- HDFC ERGO General Insurance Completes Merger of HDFC ERGO Health Insurance with itself
- NSDL Payments Bank Joins Hands with HDFC ERGO to Offer Customised Insurance Solutions to Customers
- JSS Shri Manjunatheswara Central School, Hubli clinched the National Title of the HDFC ERGO'S Insurance Awareness Award Junior Quiz 2020
- PolicyX.com Launches India's First Insurance Price Indices
Mumbai (Maharashtra [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company, has launched the campaign #21ReasonsWhy. While the year 2020 surprised beyond the imagination, the year 2021 is looked upon as the year of hope. When the world is looking at 2021 to be the best, HDFC ERGO reiterates this belief by giving 21 reasons to associate with the brand.
Speaking on the campaign, Mehmood Mansoori, President - shared services and online business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, "The year 2020 allowed us to reflect individually and prioritise our lives and that of our loved ones over everything else. While health has emerged as the topmost need in these tough times, it has paved focus on having the right insurance products to protect ourselves and our assets. Focusing on this with our campaign #21ReasonsWhy, we aim to educate consumers about their financial well-being and the importance of security to deal with any unforeseen situations. The campaign will also highlight what consumers should expect from insurers and to consider the right insurance brand by asking questions that matter the most while purchasing one."
The #21ReasonsWhy campaign is a 360-degree campaign across all the brand's communication platforms including social media. Encapsulating the prowess of HDFC ERGO, the campaign paves focus on positioning HDFC ERGO General Insurance as the one-stop-shop for all insurance needs of a customer.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor