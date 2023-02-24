HDFC Life's Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan ensures a secure, guaranteed future for you and your loved ones

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has launched HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan. This product provides guaranteed, regular, tax-free benefits and guaranteed death benefits.

HDFC Life constantly endeavours to offer products that meet various life stage needs of individuals. With (https://www.hdfclife.com/savings-plans/guaranteed-income-insurance-plan?source=pressrelease-seo-digital) HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan, the Company is providing an opportunity for customers to build a financial corpus that would support them through regular and guaranteed income.

Life insurance is a necessity for every individual with responsibilities and long-term financial goals. HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance Plan can enable fulfilment of these goals.

Key benefits:

- The plan provides a guaranteed income of 11 per cent to 13 per cent annually as a percentage of the Sum Assured under the policy

- Discount on first-year premium is available for online purchase; discount of 12 per cent for 8 and 10 years of premium payment term (PPT) and a discount of 15 per cent for 12 and 15 years PPT

- The plan provides life cover even during the income payout phase

- Individuals can choose the income period of 8, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years

- Guaranteed Death Benefit can be availed of either in lump sum or in monthly installments as a family income benefit option

- The entry age for the plan ranges from 0 (zero) to 65 years

- This is a non-participating life insurance plan

Speaking on the launch Aneesh Khanna - Head Products & Segments, HDFC Life said, "At HDFC Life, our aim is to ensure financial security for our policyholders and their loved ones. (https://www.hdfclife.com/?source=pressrelease-seo-digital) Life insurance as a product category provides the dual benefits of protection and long-term savings. HDFC Life Guaranteed Income Insurance plan offers guaranteed returns and secures policyholders from future uncertainties. The plan offers choice of premium payment term and life cover even during the income payout phase. We hope individuals make the most of this plan and build a corpus along with a financial safety net for themselves and their families."

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers and new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit (https://www.hdfclife.com) You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

