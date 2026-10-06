PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital and IT services company, has been certified by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) as a Best Firm for Forward-Deployed Engineering (FDE) talent to work for. The certification follows feedback from 129 Hexaware AI architects drawn from talent developed through the company's AI Academy and Architecture Fellowship program. Earns top scores in AIM's employee-led assessment of the forward-deployed engineering experience. AIM's assessment uses an anonymous employee survey covering 33 statements, rated on a five-point scale and normalized to a 10-point score. It measures five areas: customer and solution alignment; FDE delivery excellence and ownership; growth and learning; inclusion and belonging; and psychological safety. Hexaware recorded an overall score of 8.42/10.

Among its strongest individual measures were outcome-based success measurement at 8.80, production readiness at 8.74, and responsible AI voice and failure recovery at 8.69 each. "Forward-deployed engineering is where technology meets the reality of a customer's business," said Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer, Hexaware. "Our goal is to give these teams the context, autonomy and support to solve the right problem, get solutions into production and stay accountable for the outcome. This certification is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the people doing that work." Tony Mohanty, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Talent Management, Hexaware, said, "Strong FDE talent cannot be built through a one-time training program. It takes deep technical learning, exposure to real problems, mentoring and repeated opportunities to apply what people learn. Our AI Academy and Architecture Fellowship are built around that idea, and this feedback gives us a valuable measure of how that investment is translating into the employee experience."

The certification gives Hexaware an external benchmark for the environment it is creating for AI architects working in customer-facing, production-oriented roles. About Hexaware Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)