PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15: Chennai's largest half marathon, the Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon (DRHM), is back on July 19, 2026. Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, continues as the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle and giving back to the community. - The City's Largest Half Marathon Invites Registrations to Train, Race, and Give Back The Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon is designed to make fitness accessible to all. Through free structured training programs across 14 chapters in Chennai, participants can train within their own neighborhoods under the guidance of health experts. The event offers two race categories, 21.1K and 10K, making it open to runners of all experience levels.

The proceeds from this year's event will once again benefit three prominent Chennai-based NGOs: - FREEDOM Trust, to support the distribution of prosthetic limbs - International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC), to aid women who are survivors of domestic violence - Vijay Human Services, to financially assist people with intellectual disabilities Last year, nearly 7,000 participants came together to champion fitness and support these causes, and the event raised over INR 45,00,000 for social welfare initiatives. "Over the past seven years, this run has become something Chennai truly owns. What we value most is seeing people show up year after year--for fitness, for their communities, and for the causes this event supports. We're proud to continue being part of that journey," said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware.

"What makes this event special is the impact it creates year after year. The more people who take part, the more we're able to give back. We'd love to see Chennai come together again this July," added Rekha Sudarsan, Founding Member, Dream Runners. To register for the Hexaware Dream Runners Half Marathon 2026, visit https://reg.myraceindia.com/MRTS/DRHM26. About Hexaware Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at hexaware.com.

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