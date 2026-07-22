PRNewswire Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22: Over 7,000 runners participated in the 15th edition of the Dream Runners Half Marathon (DRHM) in Chennai on July 19, 2026, with Hexaware returning as title sponsor for the seventh consecutive year. The event remains one of the city's largest and reflects Hexaware's continued focus on health, community, and social impact. Fifteenth edition raises INR 50 lakh for prosthetic support, survivor services, and disability programs. Race preparation began several months before the event with free, structured training programs conducted across 14 Dream Runners chapters in Chennai. The sessions covered endurance, strength, recovery, nutrition, and injury prevention for participants in the 10K and 21.1K categories.

Serving personnel from the defense, police, and civic services were part of the event, which has become one of its hallmarks. The run is AIMS-certified and professionally timed, providing a competitive race experience while remaining equally welcoming to first-time runners. Volunteer ploggers covered the route through the morning to keep it clean. "Seven years into Hexaware's association with DRHM, the scale of participation tells only part of the story," said Nidhi Alexander, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexaware. "The race provides sustained support to organizations that work with individuals and families across Tamil Nadu throughout the year. The commitment of the runners, volunteers, and organizers has helped DRHM develop into an important part of the city's annual sporting calendar."

This year's event raised over INR 50 Lakhs, with the proceeds distributed among three nonprofit organizations. Freedom Trust works mostly in rural India, fitting amputees with prosthetics and mobility aids. Vijay Human Services has spent decades with children and young adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, running everything from early intervention to special education to vocational training. The International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC) stands with survivors of domestic and gender-based violence, acid-attack survivors among them, staying with them from the crisis through the long recovery that follows. "Delivering the 15th edition took months of planning and coordination," said Rajeev Prasad, Race Director, Dream Runners. "Our heartfelt thanks to every runner, volunteer, partner, sponsor, and city authority who helped make race day a success again."

Read more about the event here: https://dreamrunners.in/br/>About Hexaware Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)