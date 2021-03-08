Highbar Technocrat Limited gets recognised as an 'SAP Outsourcing Operations Partner'

You would like to read
- Infosys partners with Essential Utilities for digital transformation
- KCS presents SAHAYAK for SAP - a global shared SAP Support Service for small and midsize businesses
- Wipro expands partnership with SAP
- Wipro partners with SAP to develop cloud solutions for real estate sector
- NMDC to launch their ERP on SAP S/4 HANA on 11th Jan 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/PNN): Highbar Technocrat Limited (https://highbartechnocrat.com), one of the leading global technology solutions providers for the EC & O Industry (Engineering, Constructions & Operations) has been recognised and certified on its best practices by the SAP SE team.
This certification credits Highbar Technocrat as an SAP implementation partner with best-in-class practices, project delivery methodologies and cutting-edge cloud solutions. Being an Infrastructure focussed SAP solutions provider, the company creates customised and specified solutions for domestic & global Construction, EPC, Real Estate & Manufacturing-oriented projects.
SAP SE is a German multinational software corporation based in Walldorf, Baden-Wurttemberg, that develops enterprise software to manage business operations and customer relations. The company is especially known for its ERP software.
The audit conducted by SAP SE recently revalidates Highbar Technocrat's continued delivery excellence and accords Highbar Technocrat as the leading value creator to the ERP software ecosystem.
The audit certification acknowledges the fact that Highbar Technocrat Limited delivers the highest quality SAP solutions and follows the SAP Operations partner program's stringent guidelines. In addition to that, it is also an acknowledgement that Highbar Technocrat Limited is an enabler of value creation for the ERP driven activities for function across the organization's landscape.
The certification guidelines within the SAP Outsourcing Operations Partner program framework accredits Highbar Technocrat Limited with four enterprise solutions:
* SAP S/4HANA Solutions Operations
* SAP Business Suite Solutions Operations
* SAP HANA Operations
* Hosting Operations
Mangesh Wadaje, (CEO & Director), Highbar Technocrat Limited said, "The successfully conducted audit and the certification accorded to Highbar Technocrat Limited, is a testament to the quality of our solutions and acts as a milestone that signifies our relentless pursuit of innovation for our customers. As an SAP Partner, our innovations in technology implementation for Indian & International infrastructure projects, concur with the global SAP standards."
Wadaje added that "This recognition, shall help Highbar Technocrat Limited to focus deeper on gigantic providing ERP solutions to global infrastructure projects likely to get into action, post-COVID."
For more details, kindly visit www.highbartechnocrat.com
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor