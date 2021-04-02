Hitesh Thawani builds a one-of-a-kind pet spa in Dubai

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI/ThePRTree): Advertiser for Chevrolet Mena, Mumbai, Hitesh Thawani along with his colleague Anand Chulani set up a pet spa in Dubai. Channelling his love for animals he established 'Precious Paws Pet Spa' introducing aromatherapy, hydrotherapy, and daycare centres for pets.
A Mumbai-born entrepreneur, currently based in Dubai, Hitesh Thawani shared his thoughts of setting up a small business in the unique field of animal care and welfare with Anand. He emphasized the life and routine needs of the voiceless pets which can be aided better if love for them is developed instead of hatred in public. Hence in 2014, he financed his spa unit in Mumbai arranging to fund it from stocks and shares. Thereafter in 2016, opportunity knocked on his door again to become the owner of 'Precious Paws Pet Spa'.
After completing his NLP Coaching Certification, he joined Commonwealth McCann, as an advertiser for Chevrolet Mena in Mumbai. After which he led on his way to realizing his dream to make it a better living place for the animals. Talking about his venture, Hitesh states, "The businesses that have something unique to offer are very well appreciated by the clients in the business community. Hence, entrepreneurs who have a wider vision for their businesses have majority chances to succeed."
In 2010, he visited Thai Spa, a boutique specially designed for pets in Thailand where pets are offered luxurious baths and massages. His inspiration to walk on the same path began from there. Owing to his untiring efforts and dedication he was able to establish a pet spa exclusively for animals in Dubai where he introduced aromatherapy, hydrotherapy, and daycare centres for pets.
Speaking about the one-of-a-kind company, Hitesh said, "My company specializes in providing high-quality pet food and treats that are distributed in hotels. The main motive behind it is that international visitors can stay with their pets in luxurious hotels." Within the last few years, Hitesh Thawani elevated his entrepreneurship beyond any measure and positioned himself amongst eminent business professionals. 'All it requires is to identify the niche category in the market and when one understands the market's need, then they can provide services that are uniquely great', and it is exactly what Thawani stands for.
Moreover, Hitesh Thawani has not only respected animals but has also treasured the well-being of poor and underprivileged people. He has been closely attached to the causes of animals and has always extended his support by offering homes to animals. To conclude, he revealed, "Business shall run for a lifetime. But what matters the most is how you contribute towards making this Earth a better place to live in. Animals deserve to be pampered because they add a lot of value to this world."
