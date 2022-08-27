hmtv and The Hans India honored 75 doctors from across the country in the first-of-its-kind '75 Under 75' event in Hyderabad

You would like to read
- Health Minister launches Sravani Hospitals Brochure
- Croma celebrates 75th Independence: Great deals on TVs, laptops, smartphones and accessories
- DPS Bhagalpur and DPS Greater Ranchi's celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the 75-meter-long national flag march got included in the World Book of Records
- HarperCollins Publishers India presents 'The Maverick Effect: The Inside Story of India's IT Revolution' By Harish Mehta
- Nobel World Records Private Limited felicitated with the title of "World's Largest World Record Publication Company"
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 27 (ANI/PNN): For the first time, approximately 75 eminent doctors from across India were honoured at the '75 Under 75 Doctors' event hosted by Hyderabad Media Television (hmtv) and The Hans India as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. The doctors were honoured for their heroic efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and for curing a large number of sick people.
At the glittering ceremony held in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana's Health Minister Harish Rao Tanneru felicitated all the 75 doctors from government and private hospitals with the '75 Under 75' titles.
For the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, hmtv and The Hans India organized a special title function to honour 75 renowned doctors from various medical fields with the title '75 Under 75' in recognition of their services to the nation on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebration. The 75 Under 75 titles represent freedom from illness, cancer, cardiac arrest, AIDS, and complex diseases.
Harish Rao Tanneru, Telagana's Health Minister, said, "hmtv and The Hans India are always at the forefront in rendering their social responsibility. It was overwhelming for me to witness 75 doctors from various states being felicitated with the title for their hard work and dedication."
Harish Rao praised the efforts of doctors from private and government hospitals who worked around the clock during COVID-19 to save as many lives as possible and assist people in need. "During the pandemic, doctors and health workers put their lives in danger and were separated from their families for months." All this was done to help the patients and save their lives. We are grateful for your courage, sacrifices, and unwavering support for patients during the pandemic." Rao informed that Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao has done serious efforts to strengthen the medical sector in Telangana in the last eight years. "There were 17,000 beds in the hospitals in 2014, which increased to 27,000 beds. The government has provided oxygen facilities for all hospital beds".
"The three-tier system in Telangana hospitals has been upgraded to five-tier," Harish Rao added. The government is working to establish a medical college and a nursing college in each Telangana district. In addition, the government intends to increase the number of MBBS seats from 850 to 3,740. Telangana has become a medical tourism hub, with a large number of patients coming from other countries for treatment."
G.Ranjith Reddy MP graced the event as Guest of Honor.
"This was our small contribution to encourage deserving doctors from private and government hospitals across the country for their exemplary services rendered during the pandemic," said Lakshmi Rao, CEO of hmtv. "hmtv and The Hans India will continue their social service by honouring the nation's unsung heroes who help people in various ways."
hmtv 75 under 75 Event was powered by Sravani Hospitals - Madhapur, Associate Sponsor - Metro Care Hospitals, Digital & PR Partner - Digital Connect, Hyderabad.
Here is the List of Doctors Awarded with hmtv 75 under 75 Title:
1. Dr Raja Rao - Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital
2. Dr B. Bhaskar Rao - MBBS, DNB - Cardiothoracic Surgery
3. Dr M. V. Rao - MBBS, MD - General Medicine, General Physician, Internal Medicine
4. Dr Gopichand Mannam - MBBS, FRCS - General Surgery
5. Padma Shri Dr Manjula Anagani - MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology
6. Dr K V V N Raju - MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Surgical Oncology
7. Dr.B. Nagendra - General Surgeon, Superintendent, Osmania Hospital
8. Dr R V Prabhakara Rao - MBBS, DA, PGDHHM, PGDMLS - CEO, Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital
9. Dr Mahaboob Khan - Superintendent, Government chest hospital
10. Dr A. V. Gurava Reddy - MBBS, DNB, M.Ch - Orthopaedics, FRCS - Trauma & Orthopedic Surgery, Sunshine Hospitals
11. Dr G V Rao - Chief of Surgical Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals
12. Dr Srinivasulu Talacheru - MBBS, MD (Gen Medicine), Sravani Hospitals
13. Dr Mohana Vamsy CH - MBBS, DNB, MCh - Surgical Oncology, FRCS - General Surgery, Diploma in Laparoscopy
14. Dr Vunnam Krishna Prasad Rao - MD (Pediatrics), Fellowship in Neonatology (Australia) Managing Director, Ankura hospital for women & children
15. Dr Sathya Sindhuja - Chakrasiddh, Holistic Healing
16. Dr Rajah V Koppala - MBBS, MD - Radio Diagnosis Interventional Radiologist
17. Dr Ashwini Annam - MBBS, MD, DGO, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Sravani Hospitals
18. Dr P Ranganadham - Senior Neurosurgeon
19. Dr Kishore B Reddy - MBBS, D.Ortho, MS(Ortho), FBST, FMSO, DTB (Musculo Skeletal Oncology)
20. Dr Vinodh Madireddy - MBBS, DNB (Radiation Oncology) FRCR - Director of Radiation Oncology, Medicover Hospitals
21. Dr G.J. Benjamin - Senior Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital
22. Dr.A. Zakir Ali - MBBS, DNB (Nuclear Medicine)
23. Dr Sharath Chandra Reddy - MCh - Plastic Surgery, MRCS (UK), MS - General Surgery, MBBS
24. Dr Bhargavi Arun. R - MBBS, MD (Pediatrics) New Born Specialist, Metro Care Hospitals
25. Dr Veda Prakash Gowda - MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, DNB - Orthopaedic Surgery, MRCS (UK), FRCS - Trauma & Orthopaedic Surgery
26. Dr Rakesh Reddy - MBBS MD [Internal medicine] Consultant physician
27. Dr Jayini P Rammohen - MBBS, MS - Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedist
28. Dr Manoj Kumar Singh - MBBS, MD - General Medicine, DNB - General Medicine, DM - Neurology, Neurologist
29. Dr Naveen Chettupalli - MBBS, DNB - Paediatrics - Sravani Hospitals
30. Dr AGK Ghokle - MS, MCH (CMC VELLORE ), DNB, SMP (IMC) Dsc (HONS) Apollo Hospitals
31. Dr Rinki Tiwari - Founder & Clinical Director, Origin Fertility clinic & research center
32. Dr Sushma Peruri - MS FISCP Consultant General, Laparoscopic and Colorectal Surgeon, Sravani Hospitals
33. Dr Sudhir Davala - MBBS, DNB Family Medicine (MRCGP International), Leela Multispeciality Hospitals
34. Dr Rooma Sinha - MBBS, MD DNB, FICOG & MICOG, PGDMLS, MNAMS Apollo Hospitals
35. Dr Prasad Neelam - MBBS, MS,M.Ch. Surgical Gastroenterology, Sravani Hospitals
36. Dr Siva Nagini Yalavarthi - BDS, MDS - Prosthodontics Implantologist, Prosthodontist
37. Dr Naresh Kumar Gajjala - MBBS, MS, M Ch (Neurosurgery), FNES, FNR Consultant Neurosurgeon, TX Hospitals
38. Dr S Mahesh Kumar - BAMS, MD - Ayurveda Medicine, Sri Veda Sushruta Ayurveda
39. Dr Imron Subhan - Consultant & Head of Emergency Medicine, Apollo Hospitals
40. Dr Divyasree P - MBBS, MD - Dermatology, Venerology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist
41. Dr Annapurna, Founder and Medical Director, Arshi Skin and Hair Clinics
42. Dr Nanda Kishore - BPTH - BPT, MPTH - MPT, Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Physiotherapy.
43. Dr Chinnababu Sunkavalli M.S., M.Ch (Surgical Oncology), FIAGES, PDCR
44. Dr Suma Prasad - MBBS, DGO, MD - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Infertility Specialist, Laparoscopic Surgeon (Obs & Gyn)
45. Dr Pottabathula Vinod Kumar - MBBS, MD PEDIATRICS, FELLOWSHIP IN NEONATOLOGY (PGPN, BOSTON USA)
46. Dr Shankar - Superintendent Fever Hospital, Hyderabad
47. Dr B Lakshmi Divya "MBBS, MD - Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, Dermatologist, Trichologist
48. Dr Madhu Varanasi - BHMS, Osmania, Homeopathy
49. Dr C. Chandra Sekhar - Vascular & Endo Vascular surgeon, DNB, FIVS, MCH
50. Dr Naresh Dude - MBBS DNB, Consultant Pulmonologist, TX Hospitals
51. Dr Anjaneyulu Reddy - MBBS, MS Orthopedic fellowship
52. Dr Karri Swamy - MBBS, MD, Radiology
53. Dr Linga Raju - Addl Director, Ayush
54. Dr Vijaya Deepika - MD, MBBS, Dermatologist, Trichologist, Cosmetologist
55. Dr Rahul V Chetan - MBBS, MCh - Urology, Urologist
56. Dr Maalavika Appasani - MS OBGYN Consultant Aesthetic & Functional Gynaecologist
57. Dr Jalaja Senior - Gynaecologist, Additional Superintendent, King Koti Hospital
58. Dr Hari Priya - Superintendent - Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad
59. Dr N Sudhakar Rao - CONSULTANT ENDOCRINOLOGIST
60. Dr Deepthi Devarakonda - MS Gen Surgery, Mch Plastic Surgery Consultant aesthetic and Plastic Surgeon Eternelle Aesthetics
61. Dr P.S.S. Mounika - Emergency medicine
62. Ln. Dr. Kommu Shankar Rao - MBBS, Osmania
63. Dr Mohammad Fazalunnisa - MBBS, DGO, Clinical head Hira fertility center
64. Dr Sunitha - Sr Gynaecologist, King Koti Hospital
65. Dr Venkata Subbiah Clinical Psychologist, Errgadda Mental Hospital, Hyderabad
66. Dr Ram Singh - General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital
67. Dr Ravi Kumar - HOD & Prof Dept of Paediatrics Niloufer Hospital
68. Dr Dandepu Baswanandam - BHMS, (OSM) MD Homeo Physician
69. Dr Jay Krishna - RMO Gandhi Hospital
70. Dr Venkat - DMHO, Hyderabad
71. Dr Ramesh - Professor of General Surgeon, Osmania Hospital
72. Dr Muralidar Babi - MBBS MD (CMC Vellore), Assistant professor, Cardiac Rehab Specialist, ESIC Medical College hospital Sanathnagar
73. Dr K.S.Chandra Shekar Reddy - RMO, Deputy Civil Surgeon Fever Hospital, Hyderabad
74. Dr Sowjanya - Sr. Oncologist, MNJ Cancer Hospital
75. Dr U. Saikiran - MS Ortho, Sri Gayathri Life Care Multispecialty Hospital, Nizamabad
This Story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor