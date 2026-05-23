VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: In the past, choosing bike insurance was a fairly simple task. Many people looked mainly at the premium and whether the basic requirements were met. Today, the picture is very different, as the range of add-on covers has grown, and each one alters how a rider judges value, risk, and long-term cost. Add-ons are not just optional benefits; they are now an important part of how a bike insurance policy is evaluated. The Shift in Mindset Rising repair costs, more congested roads, and greater dependence on two-wheelers for daily travel have pushed buyers to think beyond basic third-party cover. Many riders now prefer comprehensive motor insurance and then build around it with extras that reflect how and where they ride. This shift has introduced more choice, but also more complexity, because each add-on changes both the premium and the claim experience in a different way.

Why Add-ons Matter So Much Now When riders compare plans, they are not only asking "What is covered?" but also "How will this actually work if I need to file a claim?" This is where add-ons become important. - Some focus on reducing the cost a policyholder may need to bear at the time of repairs. Others aim to protect accumulated benefits or reduce financial disruption when a vehicle is off the road. - Zero depreciation cover is one of the better-known examples. Instead of reducing the claim by applying depreciation on the parts being replaced, this add-on is designed to keep that deduction out of the calculation, subject to the terms of the policy.

- For someone who owns a relatively new or premium bike, this can make a noticeable difference in the approved amount at the claim stage, especially where expensive parts are involved. - Another detail that affects the claim out-of-pocket costs is the cost of consumables. Items such as engine oil, lubricants, brake oil and other small parts are often not fully covered in a basic plan. - A dedicated consumables add-on brings these within the claim scope, subject to the policy wording. For modern vehicles where service and parts are more specialised, this can reduce the smaller but frequent expenses that otherwise add up during repairs.

Financial Continuity When the Bike is in the Workshop For many households, the two-wheeler is not just a vehicle; it is central to daily travel, work, and sometimes income. Add-ons that support financial continuity play a role in decision-making as well. - A cash allowance cover is one example. If the insured bike is in the garage for repairs after an insured event, this add-on may provide a fixed daily allowance. It is offered for a specified number of days, depending on the type of loss. - Similarly, an EMI protector add-on is often considered when the two-wheeler is financed. If the vehicle stays in the workshop for repairs beyond a defined period, this cover can support the policyholder by paying the equated monthly instalment for a limited time, as mentioned in the policy schedule.

- Personal safety also remains central to any decision about cover. A two-wheeler personal accident cover offers financial compensation to the owner-rider, or their dependants, in case of accidental injury or death, as per terms and applicable regulations. - An optional cover added to a comprehensive bike insurance for a pillion rider is relevant for people who frequently travel with a passenger and want both riders to be considered in their risk planning. How All This Complexity Shapes Buyer Behaviour As these add-ons accumulate, buyers are less likely to look at insurance as a single product and more likely to treat it as a set of components that can be combined. Established insurers such as HDFC ERGO have been offering multiple add-on options so that riders can align their motor insurance with their usage pattern and budget, while still working within regulatory and underwriting guidelines.

Conclusion Reading the document has become more important than ever. Coverage limits, exclusions, waiting periods and claim conditions can differ from one add-on to another and from one insurer to another. Features like tax treatment, eligibility, and claim approval remain subject to prevailing laws, internal policies, and regulatory updates, so riders are generally advised to review the latest documents, rather than relying only on broad descriptions. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)