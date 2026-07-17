PNN Jind (Haryana) [India], July 17: India has marked a historic milestone in clean energy mobility with the launch of the country's first Hydrogen Fuel Cell-powered train, flagged off by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jind, Haryana. While the hydrogen fuel cell train and electrolyzer at the Jind station were delivered by the project's primary contractors, Medha and Green-H2B2, it was Fluitron that engineered and manufactured the Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS), a critical component of the project's infrastructure responsible for the safe dispensing of hydrogen fuel that made the train's operation possible. The hydrogen-powered train may be the visible face of this milestone, but it is the Hydrogen Refuelling Station at Jind that functions as the vital link, safely converting hydrogen produced on-site into usable, high-pressure fuel for rail operations. The hydrogen produced through the electrolyzer gets dispensed to the locomotive safely through the Fluitron HRS. Fluitron designed, engineered, manufactured and delivered the complete refuelling technology stack, comprising a high-pressure compressor system (18 kg/hr flow, 500 bar output pressure), two specialized hydrogen dispensers (350 bar each) and an integrated fuelling system management platform fully automated that coordinates compression, storage, and dispensing to ensure consistent fuel delivery and continuously monitors safety across every refuelling cycle.

"India's first hydrogen-powered train is a proud milestone for the country's clean energy journey. While the train is what people will see, it is the engineering behind the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure that makes breakthroughs like these possible. We are proud that Fluitron's technology - designed in Kochi and manufactured in Coimbatore - is helping demonstrate that complex hydrogen infrastructure can be engineered and manufactured in India. This project is a reflection of the talent, innovation, and manufacturing capabilities that are driving India's hydrogen future." -- Tom Joseph, President & Managing Director, Fluitron As India advances toward a hydrogen-powered future, milestones like these demonstrate the importance of developing indigenous infrastructure and technology across the hydrogen value chain, from production and storage to compression, dispensing, and end-use applications. According to Fluitron's Global Sales Director, Motti Thomas, "Fluitron is executing multiple hydrogen refuelling station projects in India under the MNRE National Green Hydrogen Mission and is collaborating with Indian Railways to implement similar systems for heritage routes like the Darjeeling, Kalka-Shimla, and Nilgiri Mountain regions."

About Fluitron Fluitron is a known global player in precision compression and dispensing technologies, serving the clean energy, industrial gas and high-purity gas sectors. With over five decades of expertise in diaphragm compressor technology and nearly two decades of experience in hydrogen dispensing systems, Fluitron has established itself as a trusted provider of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and specialized gas handling solutions. The company's technologies are designed to deliver safe, reliable, and contamination-free gas compression and dispensing, making them essential for demanding industries such as hydrogen mobility, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, research, and clean energy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)