How Honey All Day helped our heroes with this sweet gesture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Honey All Day, a brand that provides real, pure honey carried out an on-ground campaign this Independence Day to express gratitude to the social helpers of the nation.

The brand distributed honey pouches among the social helpers of Mumbai to help them stay healthy and safe in these tough times. Our social helpers are the unsung heroes of today's times and this was an effort to show the same love & care given by them to keep healthy.

The brand Honey All Day is an effort by the team to bring you, honey, in its pure, natural form. The honey is obtained directly from the beekeepers. Unlike other brands, their Honey undergoes a distinct cold-processing technique, which keeps the nutritional value of honey intact.

The natural nutrients present in honey are what make it a great source of boosting immunity and staying healthy. The Honey is available in various flavors collected from different regions in India like the Forest Raw Honey, Kashmir Multiflora and Multi Flora from the plain of Bengal.

The world is going through a major pandemic and while a lot of us have the choice to sit in the comfort of our homes, our brave hearts step up selflessly to ensure our safety and wellbeing in these tough times. From the doctors, nurses, sweepers and Policemen, these warriors strive relentlessly to keep us safe and healthy. The unfortunate situation of the pandemic has emphasized the increasing need to constantly keep your health in check. Building your immunity, keeping the body energised, and strengthening your metabolism are all vital factors to remaining healthy and disease-free.

Honey, since ancient times, has been considered an elixir for its health-benefitting properties. It helps boost your immunity and makes your body stronger from within. It also acts as an instant source of energy and helps your body build resistance to health issues right from a simple cough to chronic illnesses like cancer.

Therefore, Honey All Day processes their honey without eliminating any essential nutrients that affect the nutritional value of honey. Honey works as an elixir only in its natural form and that is exactly what Honey All Day offers you - raw, pure and natural honey.

Talking about this initiative for social helpers, Yusuf Galabhaiwala, Founder Honey All Day said, "These social helpers have been working selflessly, day and night, to take care of us. It was time we did something to take care of them too. That is why Honey All Day stepped forward to help them find an easy, convenient solution to stay healthy even in their busiest times."

He further added, "The smile and relief on their faces after sipping honey from these pouches made us realise that we were doing this for a noble cause and that gave us joy."

The Honey Pouch has a compact design, allowing it to fit anywhere so that you can stay healthy anytime, anywhere. The pouch contains 70gms of honey, which is a week's supply of recommended daily dosage of 10gms or one teaspoon of Honey, which consist of important enzymes and antioxidants that help boost immunity.

The unfiltered, natural sugars in honey also serve as an instant dose of energy, keeping your body recharged for a long time.

This initiative by Honey All Day aims to persuade these warriors to look after their own health too and at the same time provides them with an easy solution to keep their health in check anytime, anywhere.

Honey All Day Independence Day Campaign - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8jlIkhRxP%2Fs & feature=youtu.be)

