VMPL New Delhi [India], March 6: Hyperloop Games, an emerging high-growth startup, has officially announced a major pivot in its business model, setting its sights on the vast, untapped potential of Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities across India. The company is transitioning into an aggressive expansion mode, aiming to bridge the recreational gap between metropolitan hubs and the rest of "Bharat." Fueling the Vision: Rs. 85 Crores from Syndicate Finance To power this ambitious rollout, the startup has successfully raised Rs. 85 Crores from M/s. Syndicate Finance, Mumbai. This significant debt injection provides Hyperloop Games with the financial runway needed to establish a pan-India presence in record time.

Syndicate Finance, a veteran of the Mumbai financial circuit since 1977, is well-regarded for its strategic debt funding and expansion capital. For a young startup like Hyperloop Games, this partnership is a massive validation of their data-driven approach to the entertainment sector. "Securing this funding from a powerhouse like Syndicate Finance allows us to move from a pilot phase to a national scale," said a spokesperson for Hyperloop Games. "We aren't just building play areas; we are building the social infrastructure for the next generation of Indian families in cities that have been overlooked by big-box entertainment for too long." Bringing World-Class Fun to the Hinterlands

Hyperloop Games' new model focuses on creating premium, tech-enabled play zones that offer a mix of physical activity and high-end interactive gaming. By targeting Tier 2-4 locations, the startup is entering markets where consumer spending is rising, yet quality entertainment options remain scarce. The Rs. 85 Crores will be strategically deployed toward: - Infrastructure & Design: Constructing state-of-the-art facilities that meet international safety and quality standards. - Next-Gen Equipment: Introducing AR/VR and interactive sports technology tailored for local demographics. - Local Ecosystem Growth: Creating hundreds of jobs across small-town India to manage and maintain these high-traffic hubs. Silent Partnership While Hyperloop Games has been vocal about the transformative nature of this deal, their financial backers have remained more reserved. When contacted for comment on the investment and their outlook for the leisure industry, representatives at Syndicate Finance Mumbai declined to comment, maintaining their focus on the strategic side of the partnership.

The Road Ahead With the capital secured and the business model solidified, Hyperloop Games is moving at "hyper-speed." The startup is already in active negotiations with mall developers and local authorities in several key hubs across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka to begin the first phase of the rollout. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)