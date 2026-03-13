India PR Distribution Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 13: As Hyundai's trusted global partner for genuine parts and accessories, Mobis India has announced the launch of a new range of Hyundai Genuine Accessories for the New Hyundai Verna, offering customers enhanced options to personalise their vehicles while maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability, and fitment. Designed specifically for the New Hyundai Verna, these accessories aim to enhance the vehicle's styling, comfort, and protection while ensuring seamless integration with Hyundai's engineering standards. The newly launched accessory range includes essential products such as 3D mats, 3D boot mats, dual-layer mats and all-weather mats, designed to provide enhanced interior protection and durability. Customers can also opt for premium seat covers to enhance comfort and interior aesthetics.

For customers looking to enhance styling and protection, the accessories portfolio also includes ORVM garnish, side fender fins, tail lamp garnish, rear sill guard, screen guard, and door visor, offering visual enhancement. In addition, the lifestyle, comfort, and utility range features accessories such as a sunshade, a cushion, a headrest cushion, and a premium body cover, designed to improve everyday driving comfort. Expressing his views on the launch, Mr. Myeong Jae Lee, AS Head, Mobis India, said: "At Mobis India, customer satisfaction remains our top priority. The launch of Hyundai Genuine Accessories for the New Hyundai Verna reflects our commitment to offering customers greater personalisation options while maintaining the highest standards of quality, reliability and durability. Hyundai Genuine Accessories are tested under various simulated conditions to ensure quality, durability, perfect fitment and seamless integration with Hyundai vehicles, providing customers with complete peace of mind."

To further enhance the customer experience, Mobis India will introduce an exclusive body kit range for the New Hyundai Verna in the coming weeks, featuring accessories such as front bumper extender, rear bumper extender, and body side moulding, designed to further enhance the vehicle's sporty styling and road presence. Hyundai Genuine Accessories are available through authorised Hyundai dealership networks across India, enabling customers to enhance their vehicle's styling and comfort while ensuring the safety, reliability and long-term performance of their Hyundai vehicles. About Mobis India Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and Accessories through its own network of Parts Distribution Centres (PDCs) operating in various Metropolitan cities, as well as through Hyundai authorised dealers/Mobis authorised distributors across PAN India.

MOBIS India's strength in the After-Sales Parts business lies in the strong bond between its fully integrated (forward & backward) supply chain solutions, vendor base, PAN-India dealer & distributor network, and its end customers. With its global expertise, Mobis India has upgraded the dealers & distributors network to a highly efficient and sustainable B2B network, with the aim of providing world-class service quality to Hyundai Customers. For further information, please visit www.hyundaimobisin.com.