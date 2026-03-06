PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) proudly announces the 24th edition of the IAAPI Amusement Expo to be held from 10th to 12th March 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Goregaon, Mumbai. The expo is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the banner 'Incredible India', and with Telangana and Madhya Pradesh Tourism as the Partner State. Recognized as India's premier B2B exhibition for the amusement, leisure, and entertainment industry, this year's landmark event promises to be the most dynamic gathering to date, uniting global leaders, innovators, and key stakeholders to shape the future of entertainment.

Spread across a massive 15,000 square meters of exhibition space, the three-day event serves as Asia's only focused technology show for the amusement and theme park sector. It will feature a comprehensive showcase of amusement rides, water park slides, arcade innovations, and cutting-edge digital attractions from over 200 exhibitors from India and more than 10 overseas nations, including the USA, UK, UAE, Germany, and China. Highlights of the 24th IAAPI Amusement Expo 2026:- * Asia's only focused technology show for the Amusement & Theme Park sector, spread across 15,000 sqm of exhibition area. * Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the banner 'Incredible India', and with Telangana and Madhya Pradesh Tourism as the Partner State.

* Participation from 200+ exhibitors from India and 10+ overseas countries, with 43 new companies showcasing innovations at the expo. * Participating Nations: Australia, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), USA. * Concurrent Events: IAC Connect (Conference), Networking Evening, Awards & Gala Night Dinner. * Visitor Profile: Investors and trade professionals. This expo will provide new ideas and concepts on creating tourism destinations and recreational zones for children, youth along with their families. This expo will attract investors and trade professionals from amusement, theme, adventure, and water parks, indoor amusement centres, resorts, real estate, mall developer, hotel chains.

Concurrent Conference: - * IAC Connect (Conference): Serving as a vital hub for networking and knowledge-sharing, the IAC Connect conference will delve into emerging technologies, changing consumer behaviors, and strategies for enhancing customer experience. It offers an unparalleled platform for investors, park operators, and industry professionals to foster collaborative growth. * The Safety Conclave: As the industry scales, operational safety remains paramount. The dedicated Safety Conclave will bring together global experts to discuss and establish world-class safety standards, risk management protocols, and sustainable operational practices for amusement parks and indoor centers across the region. "The Indian amusement industry is at an exciting inflection point, projected to nearly double in size to INR 22,000 crore by 2030," said Ankur Maheshwary, Chairman of IAAPI. "With the 24th IAAPI Amusement Expo, we are not just showcasing cutting-edge innovation; we are actively building the foundation for the sector's future. Through critical initiatives like the Safety Conclave and IAC Connect, we are deeply committed to elevating operational standards and fostering strategic partnerships. This expo is a testament to India's rapid emergence as a global powerhouse in world-class leisure and entertainment."

The Indian amusement industry has transformed into a high-potential sector central to the nation's tourism economy. The sector is experiencing rapid expansion fueled by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing domestic appetite for world-class entertainment. Collectively pegged at INR 11,500 crore in 2023, the market is aggressively tracking toward the INR 22,000 crore mark by 2030. About IAAPI Founded in 1999, the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) is an apex, non-government, not-for-profit body representing the interests of Amusement Parks, Theme Parks, Water Parks, and Indoor Amusement Centres in India. With over 650 members from the private sector--ranging from SME park operators to global equipment manufacturers--IAAPI plays a proactive role in the development of the sector and is recognized by various international trade bodies operating in the amusement industry.

Website: https://www.iaapi.org/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927942/IAAPI_Amusement_Rides.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)