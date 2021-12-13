IB Group honoured with Company of the Year for Agriculture Award

You would like to read
Chhattisgarh (India), December 13 (ANI/PNN): IB Group, the country's leading exporter of poultry products and livestock food, has been awarded the Company of the Year for Agriculture award at the Dare to Dream Awards ceremony organized by TV9 Bharatvarsh.
Located in Chhattisgarh, the company is engaged in the business of livestock pet food, edible oil and dairy products.
Recently, the company has made important demands from the government regarding the consumption of soybeans and rising prices for the poultry farmers of the country, whose redressal will benefit lakhs of farmers of the country.
Gulrez Alam, Director, IB Group, who came to receive the award, said, "Our customers place complete trust in our products. For the last 35 years, IB Group has been supplying high-quality protein and nutrition to the country. Today the country has a surplus food status, and we are working tirelessly to maintain that."
Continuing further, "We do not believe in just selling products, but we provide nutritious and whole-food products to the people so that our nation becomes healthy and strong". He added.
