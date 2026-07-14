VMPL New Delhi [India], July 14: IC Electricals Company Ltd (NSE - SME: ICELCO), a leading manufacturer of railway electrical and electronic equipment and a provider of turnkey railway electrification solutions, has received an export purchase order worth USD 5,10,000 (approximately ₹4.89 Crore) through its subsidiary, M/s Safe Coils India Private Limited. With this order, the Company's total unexecuted export order book has increased to USD 1,800,000 (approximately ₹17.20 Crore), representing a growth of over 300% compared with the export orders executed during FY 2025-26. This milestone reinforces IC Electricals expanding global footprint and the growing acceptance of its products in international railway markets.

Management Commentary Commenting on the development, Mr. Sunil Kumar Verma, Managing Director, IC Electricals Company Limited, said: " We are delighted to receive this export order worth USD 5,10,000 (approximately ₹4.89 Crore) from USA based customer through M/s Safe Coils India Private Limited a subsidiary of IC Electricals Company Limited. This order has taken our total unexecuted export order book to USD 18,00,000 (approximately ₹17.20 Crore), representing a growth of over 300% compared with the export orders executed in FY 2025-26. This achievement reflects the confidence international customers place in our manufacturing excellence, engineering capabilities, and quality standards. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence, expanding into new export markets, and leveraging our diversified railway product portfolio to drive sustainable long-term growth."

About IC Electricals Company Limited IC Electricals Company Limited (The Company, IC Electricals) is involved in manufacturing electronic equipment for Railway applications and provides advanced engineering solutions to Indian Railways. Its product range includes regulators, battery chargers, emergency lights, inverters, microprocessor-based control systems, vigilance control devices, alternators, traction motors, and permanent magnet alternators with controllers, all compliant with the latest technical standards. The Company also undertakes turnkey railway electrification projects, covering the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 25 kV AC overhead equipment and traction substations. The Company primarily operates on a B2G model, is ISO 9001:2015 certified, and maintains a robust Quality Management System to ensure quality and reliability across its offerings.

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