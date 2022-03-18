Iconic Gold Awards 2022 held in Mumbai amid the presence of a galaxy of tinsel town celebrities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI/PNN): A galaxy of tinsel town celebrities gathered under one roof to attend the much-awaited awards show 'Iconic Gold Awards 2022' held at Hotel Sahara Star in Mumbai on March 12.

The awards night saw the presence of several celebrities including Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Kirti Sonan, Kartik Aryan, Ahan Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, Kay Kay Menon, etc. who were felicitated by the CEO of Iconic Gold Awards, Piyuus Jaiswal.

The Iconic Gold Awards 2022 saw many popular faces from the Television and Entertainment industry winning bit at the event. These celebrities revealed their glamorous side on the red carpet. Rohitashv Gour, Shivangi Joshi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sharad Malhotra, Sai Ketan Rao, Shivangi Khedekar, Erica Fernandes, Urvashi Dholakia, Debattama Saha, Sanjay Gagnani, Flora Saini, Payal Dev, Divanka Tripathi Dahiya, Sharib Hasmi, Vijay Varma, Helly Shah, Ishita Raj, Karanvir Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Soundarya Sharma were awarded with the prestigious Iconic Gold trophies.

Here's the list of the Iconic Gold Awards 2022 winners

Kriti Sanon- Iconic best actress of the year for Mimi

Sidharth Malhotra- Iconic Best Actor of the Year For Shershaah

Kartik Aaryan- Iconic best actor of the year (Critics Choice) for Dhamaka

Nushrratt bharuccha- Iconic Best Actress of the Year (Critics Choice) For Chhori

Vaani Kapoor- Iconic Powerpack performance of the Year for Chandigarh Karen Aashiqui

Ahan Shetty-Iconic best debut actor of the year for Tadap

Vishnu Vardhan Induri- Iconic best film director of the year for Shershaah

Shabbir Boxwala-Producer-Iconic Best film of the year for Shershaah

Apoorva Mehta- Producer- Iconic best film of the year for Shershaah

Warda Nadiadwala-Iconic Stylish Producer of the year

Mahima Makwana-Iconic best debut actress of the year for Antim The Final Truth

Manish Malhotra-Iconic Outstanding Contribution in Bollywood Fashion

Shilpa Shetty- Best Fitness Icon of the year.

Divya Khosla Kumar- Iconic Best Actress of the Year - Popular Choice For Satyameva Jayate 2

Sharvari- Iconic Breakthrough Performance of the year for Bunty aur bubli 2

Mukesh Chhabra-Iconic best casting director of the year 83

Here's the list of Webseries/OTT television celebrities bagging the Iconic Gold Awards 2022

Rohitashv Gour -Iconic best comedy TV Actor of the Year-Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Bhabhiji Ghar pe hai-Iconic best comic tv series of the year

Shivangi Joshi-Iconic most popular tv actress of the year

Dheeraj Dhoopar- Iconic Most Stylish TV actor of the year

Dheeraj Dhoopar-Iconic best tv actor of the year Kundali Bhagya

Sharad Malhotra-Iconic most trustworthy actor of the year

Ranjan Kumar Singh-Iconic All Time Favorite TV Director of the Year

Sai Ketan Rao-Iconic Best Debut TV Actor of the year Mehendi He Rachnewali

Shivangi Khedekar-Iconic Best Debut TV Actress of the year- Mehendi He Rachnewali

Erica J Fernandes-Iconic Most Glamorous TV Actress of the year

Urvashi Dholakia-Iconic Best Negative TV Actress of the year

Debattama Saha- Iconic Most Liked Tv Actress of the year

Anupamaa-Iconic best tv show of the year

Sanjay Gagnani- Iconic best negative lead role of the year-TV - Kundali Bhagya

Shamita Shetty-Iconic best powerpack personality of the year-Reality Show

Kiku Sharda-Iconic Best Supporting Comedian of the year

The Kapil Sharma Show

Flora Saini-Iconic best supporting actress of the year

City of dreams season 2

Payal Dev-Iconic best female singer of the year

Baarish Ban jana

Aditya Dev- Iconic best music producer of the year

Vivek Dahiya-Iconic impressive performance of the year

State of seige & Temple attack

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya- Iconic Fearless performance of the year

Khatron ke khiladi

Sharib Hashmi -Iconic best supporting Actor of the year 2022

Family Man - 2

Vijay Varma-Iconic breakthrough performer of the year

OK Computer

Kay Kay Menon-Iconic best actor of the year

Special ops web series

Helly Shah

Iconic Most Trustworthy TV Actress of the Year

Ishita Raj

Iconic Most Promising Face of the year

Karanvir Sharma

Iconic Best Supporting Actor of the Year

A Thursday OTT

Jasmin Bhasin

Iconic Fashion Diva of the year

Soundarya Sharma

Iconic Rising Star of the year

Raktanchal 2

