IDBI Intech announces the appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the new chairman of the board

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): https://www.idbiintech.com/ (Intech), a wholly owned subsidiary of IDBI Bank Ltd., announces the appointment of Suresh Khatanhar as the new Chairman of its Board. Suresh Khatanhar takes on the new role in addition to his position as the Deputy Managing Director at IDBI Bank Ltd. He comes with a rich experience of more than 36 years in commercial banking and has held various leadership positions within IDBI Bank over the past decade.
Speaking on his appointment, Suresh Khatanhar, Chairman of IDBI Intech Ltd, said, "IDBI Intech holds a strong position in providing technological services to the BFSI segment, through its future-ready digital offerings and delivery of innovative solutions. The company has been demonstrating significant progress and performance over a period of time and I am looking forward to contributing positively to its sustained and disruptive growth."
Commenting on the appointment, Surajit Roy, MD & CEO, IDBI Intech, said, "I am pleased to welcome Suresh Khatanhar to the IDBI Intech family. We are a Next-Gen technology company focused on integrating disruptive technologies with the objective of helping our customers win in their digital journey. We are harnessing new age technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for cognitive breakthrough innovations, joining the dots in the entire life cycle of the digital customer experience. Suresh Khatanhar brings over three decades of rich experience in the BFSI space and he will be an asset to our disruptive business growth."
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
