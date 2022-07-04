IGP launches Designer Rakhi Collection, with over 3000+ designs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]/ New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): A mark of protection and epitome of love between siblings, Raksha Bandhan, is the largest festival in the world that celebrates the sibling bond.

To add to the festivities of millions of Indians across the globe, this Raksha Bandhan, IGP, one of India's largest multi-category gifting companies, has launched its handcrafted Rakhi collection, which offers 3000+ designs, nearly 1000 more than last year's catalogue.

Inspired by the various crafts of India, such as Kundan jewellery work, CZ, filigree, metal cut work, meenakari, semi-precious stone work and oxidized jewellery work, the collection is handcrafted by over 2000 artisan families and treated like a piece of jewellery.

Made from premium quality materials like kundan, polki, silver, pearls, semi-precious stones, polished metals, and handwoven threads sourced from all over India, the craftsmanship for every rakhi is very intricate with smooth finishing.

This year, the exclusive collection includes traditional rakhis, which are handcrafted by skilled artisans and are 'Jewelleryesque' in look. Trendy designs and motifs theme the contemporary and quirky range; family sets contain rakhi sets for the whole family, such as bhaiya-bhabhi and kids rakhis. The kid's range includes a pop-it series with matching accessories.

The other categories launched in the collection are curated hampers, Gifts for brothers and thank you gifts for sisters. "What makes our Rakhi collection stand out is the fact that our team of designers and merchandisers do ground research for more than 6 months on popular trends, design details, colours, materials and a lot more to understand the needs of the customer and curate the expansive collection of handcrafted rakhis," said Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP.

The collection is exclusively live on the IGP website and app.

Every year anticipation runs high in wait for the time-honoured festival of protection, the knots of love among siblings. Keeping in mind the popularity of the festival, the vast collection has something for every sensibility for the traditionalist, spiritualist, youthful and quirky, which, when combined with sweets, chocolates, dry fruits and gifts, make a complete celebratory package that too at a wide range of price points which suits every pocket.

Since its conception, the company has delivered over 5 million gifts worldwide. "Adding to celebrations for Indians, by Indians is our mantra, and considering the anticipation around the festival, we have decided to give our Rakhi Collection an early launch to ensure that Indians across the globe can celebrate the sibling bond and families ties with physical gifts at hand," Tarun remarked on the launch of the collection.

Besides having the best-in-class gift discovery platform, signature product portfolio, bespoke packaging, zero-tolerance service quality standards, and farm-to-table supply chain, the brand has always been Vocal For Local. Over the years, IGP has provided continued employment to 2000+ artisan families in Rajasthan, even during the pandemic.

IGP also provides one of the best-curated collections of festival merchandise, gifts, flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet food and other personalized products for all occasions and festivals. IGP was titled "Best D2C brand 2022 (Gifting)" in the D2C awards 2022 hosted by Franchise India.

