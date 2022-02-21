IIHM launches Institute of Pastry and Culinary and The First Ever Chocolate Hotel

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): The International Institute of Hotel Management has launched a world-class Pastry School, IIHM Institute of Patisserie and Culinary (IIPC) headed by renowned Pastry Expert, Chef Avijit Ghosh, Brand Ambassador, the Belgian chocolate company Callebaut and former Corporate Pastry Chef, Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts.

IIPC's first-ever unique 'Chocolat Hotel' is all set to open doors in Bangalore. A hotel, cafe, banquet, rooms and buffet designed, inspired and themed on chocolate is an incredible and unexplored area. The new hotel will have its own chocolate cafe and chocolate buffet with the best international chocolate brands displaying their products here. Chocolate-lovers will also get to see, taste and buy a variety of items that will be available at the chocolate exhibitions that will be held here from time to time.

The good news for young culinary talents who aspire to become pastry chefs or homemakers who want to master the art of making chocolates is that IIPC will start special classes to learn chocolate-making. Interested people are welcome to come to the hotel, stay for six days and learn the art of chocolate making. It's a residential programme open to all interested candidates.

The hotel rooms, too, will be themed on chocolate. Chocolate exhibitions displaying the best chocolate brands and their products. This is the very first Institute in India promoting culinary tourism. The attempt is to make The Chocolate Hotel a destination for holiday-goers.

IIPC will be offering nine months and a six months certificate course in patisserie which will also have the residential option. IIPC will also offer weekend courses and customised residential courses for mature students.

Chef Avijit Ghosh said, "This is a unique and innovative idea of starting a Chocolate Hotel. This will be the first-of-its-kind and people will experience chocolate in so many forms like never before. At IIPC, people interested in learning the art of chocolate-making will find a lot of inspiration for making various kinds of chocolates and pastries."

Dr Suborno Bose, the Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM said, "This is going to be the first Chocolate Hotel in India where everything will be themed on chocolate. Everyone loves chocolate and it is a way of expressing a lot of emotions for most people. I think this new concept will provide a unique opportunity to taste and experience chocolate in various forms. We are starting IIPC as well where the very talented and renowned pastry chef, Chef Avijit Ghosh will lead the pastry and chocolate-making classes."

IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across eleven National and International cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati.

Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real-time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Worlds biggest Culinary Olympiad Young Chef Olympiad, with participation of over 50 countries, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world. It has MOU's with over 50 countries for student and faculty exchange bringing the best of education for its students from around the World.

The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020.

IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.

Please visit for more information: (www.iihm.ac.in)

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)